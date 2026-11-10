Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly hired scandal-management PR firm before affair controversy surfaced

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly hired Heller Inc, a crisis communications firm known for handling high-profile personal scandals, at least a year before publicly acknowledging an extramarital affair on Sunday with a former executive suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. According to a Wired report, the company was engaged to manage Huang's communications well before the controversy broke out.

The development has brought the previous clients of Heller Inc to light, as well as their public relations (PR) management experience with a sensitive situation. The company is led by its founder and president, Risa Heller, who has defended other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct and other personal allegations. Nvidia hasn't made public comments on the situation of the engagement.

Heller Inc has handled several high-profile scandals Heller has served a variety of clients, including former US congressman Anthony Weiner, celebrity chef Mario Batali and former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin, according to New York Magazine. The firm has earned a reputation for its crisis-management advice to influential clients amid personal allegations and public scrutiny.

Wired reported that Nvidia's internal communications team was instructed to copy Heller Inc on media enquiries concerning Huang shortly after an October 2025 report by The New York Times.

Also Read | Trump says FBI is investigating Huang’s affair with Chinese spy

Nvidia faced questions over China-linked chip sales The 9 October 2025 NYT report focused on whether Nvidia chips were reaching Chinese companies despite the US export ban. It pointed to Singapore-based data centre software developer Megaspeed, which is said to have bought close to $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips.

The report also named Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang, who has since been linked to Huang, as attending the meeting with Nvidia customers in Taipei.

Jensen Huang acknowledges affair; Nvidia launches probe Huang admitted on Sunday that he had an affair with a former Megaspeed executive. However, he did not identify the woman by name.

He admitted to a report that connected him with a woman suspected of being linked to a foreign intelligence operation. Nvidia's board of directors separately announced an independent investigation, which was reported to be targeting Huang as part of a foreign intelligence operation.