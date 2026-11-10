Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly hired scandal-management PR firm before affair controversy surfaced

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly hired Heller Inc, a crisis communications firm known for handling high-profile personal scandals, at least a year before publicly acknowledging an extramarital affair on Sunday with a former executive suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. According to a Wired report, the company was engaged to manage Huang's communications well before the controversy broke out.

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The development has brought the previous clients of Heller Inc to light, as well as their public relations (PR) management experience with a sensitive situation. The company is led by its founder and president, Risa Heller, who has defended other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct and other personal allegations. Nvidia hasn't made public comments on the situation of the engagement.

Heller Inc has handled several high-profile scandals Heller has served a variety of clients, including former US congressman Anthony Weiner, celebrity chef Mario Batali and former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin, according to New York Magazine. The firm has earned a reputation for its crisis-management advice to influential clients amid personal allegations and public scrutiny.

Wired reported that Nvidia's internal communications team was instructed to copy Heller Inc on media enquiries concerning Huang shortly after an October 2025 report by The New York Times.

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Also Read | Trump says FBI is investigating Huang’s affair with Chinese spy

Nvidia faced questions over China-linked chip sales The 9 October 2025 NYT report focused on whether Nvidia chips were reaching Chinese companies despite the US export ban. It pointed to Singapore-based data centre software developer Megaspeed, which is said to have bought close to $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips.

The report also named Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang, who has since been linked to Huang, as attending the meeting with Nvidia customers in Taipei.

Jensen Huang acknowledges affair; Nvidia launches probe Huang admitted on Sunday that he had an affair with a former Megaspeed executive. However, he did not identify the woman by name.

He admitted to a report that connected him with a woman suspected of being linked to a foreign intelligence operation. Nvidia's board of directors separately announced an independent investigation, which was reported to be targeting Huang as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

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Meanwhile, according to Wired, neither Heller Inc nor Nvidia immediately responded to requests for comment about the PR firm's engagement.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.