As Nvidia Corp reels from its largest organizational upheaval in three decades following co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt resignation—triggering sharp stock volatility that has wiped millions off its Indian staff's paper wealth—there is increasing focus on the chipmaker's local operations.
As Nvidia Corp reels from its largest organizational upheaval in three decades following co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt resignation—triggering sharp stock volatility that has wiped millions off its Indian staff's paper wealth—there is increasing focus on the chipmaker's local operations.
While the Santa Clara-based parent company mints billions from AI chips, its Indian arm makes most of its money the Indian IT way: software and support services.
While the Santa Clara-based parent company mints billions from AI chips, its Indian arm makes most of its money the Indian IT way: software and support services.
Nvidia Graphics Pvt Ltd, the Indian unit, reported ₹7,361 crore ($786 million) in revenue last fiscal, up 21%, according to company filings with the ministry of corporate affairs that Mint reviewed. While the revenue increase was slower than its four-year high in FY25, the Indian unit has grown in double digits for the past four years.
Huang resigned on 12 November, days after the board launched a probe into whether his affair with a suspected Chinese spy had compromised company secrets or US national security. Mint reported that the estimated paper wealth of unvested stock awards held by Nvidia's Indian employees had fallen by about $600 million over six weeks following a decline in its US parent's share price.
While local units of major US technology companies Apple Inc, Google LLC and Microsoft Corp broadly reflect what they do globally, Nvidia's Indian subsidiary operates differently. Nvidia designs graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are highly specialized chips that are used in developing and running AI, selling them to technology companies and AI firms.
On the other hand, its Indian unit gets more than nine-tenths of its revenue from building software and providing IT support services to group companies. Software development, its fastest-growing vertical, brought in ₹6,844.8 crore of its revenue in FY26, up 21.4% from a year earlier.
Nvidia Graphics did not respond to emailed queries from Mint. The Indian unit is based in Bengaluru with branches in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.
Marketing, sales
The company also provides marketing and sales support, as well as infrastructure services to clients. Nvidia Graphics got ₹340.8 crore, ₹173.7 crore, and ₹2.1 crore from providing marketing support, sales support, and infrastructure support, respectively. While revenue from marketing rose 18.4%, sales rose 8.9%. Infrastructure support is new and did not report any revenue in FY25.
The company’s financials do not disclose the amount of money that domestic companies spend on purchasing Nvidia’s chips. Analysts say its local work goes well beyond routine IT services.
Kanishka Chauhan, senior principal analyst at Gartner, said the Indian unit also plays a role in developing the chips and software that Nvidia sells globally, although this revenue stream is recorded elsewhere.
"Nvidia’s India entity is not just a software-and-support unit; it is a captive chip-design and R&D centre that is paid by the parent group, and it books no product sales. Nvidia hires in India for chip-design roles, system software and other customer-facing technical roles. Sales isn’t booked from India; most of the sales are done through distributors, ODMs (original design manufacturers), OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and system integrators," he said.
Because the Indian unit manages tech support for the parent chipmaker, it operates almost like a global capability centre in the country.
Without local product sales on its books, Nvidia Graphics’ revenue is considerably smaller than that of other major US technology companies operating in India. Microsoft Corp (India) Pvt Ltd and Apple India Pvt Ltd ended last fiscal with ₹35,186 crore and ₹1.03 trillion, up 22% and 31%, respectively. Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, which is Meta Platforms Inc’s Indian arm, ended FY25 with ₹3,793 crore in revenue, up 25%. It has not disclosed its latest FY26 financials.
Profitability, headcount
Profitability, meanwhile, saw a sharp boost. Nvidia Graphics reported an operating margin of 14.3% last fiscal, up 240 basis points. This was its best in five years and much of the jump came because the value of new stocks granted to employees was almost half of what was given in FY25. The company granted 1.65 million stock units to its employees in FY26, down 64% from FY25.
In terms of headcount, Nvidia Graphics added 454 employees during the year, taking its workforce to 5,590. As is the case with any software services provider, about four-fifths of its money goes in employee costs, which increased 17% to ₹5,272 crore.
Almost half of this overall wage bill was accounted for by share-based compensation from ongoing vesting, showing how stock awards form a significant part of what Nvidia spends on its employees—and why movements in Nvidia's US share prices can have a considerable impact on the value of awards held by its Indian staff.
Nvidia Graphics' financial statements also show that the company is expanding operations in India, with capital expenditure increasing sharply over the past two years. Spending on property, plant and equipment rose 71% to ₹575 crore, marking a four-fold increase from FY24.
As demand for Nvidia's AI chips grows in India, Chauhan of Gartner said the local unit could benefit from more engineering and support work.
"Bigger Indian deployments need more solutions architects and support engineers locally, which might also reflect in the revenue, but not in the same proportion as chip sales," Chauhan said.