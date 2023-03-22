NVIDIA has announced NVIDIA DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service that gives enterprises immediate access to the infrastructure and software needed to train advanced models for generative AI and other groundbreaking applications.

DGX Cloud provides dedicated clusters of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing, paired with NVIDIA AI software. The service makes it possible for every enterprise to access its own AI supercomputer using a simple web browser, removing the complexity of acquiring, deploying and managing on-premises infrastructure. Enterprises rent DGX Cloud clusters on a monthly basis, which ensures they can quickly and easily scale the development of large, multinode training workloads without having to wait for accelerated computing resources that are often in high demand.

“We are at the iPhone moment of AI. Startups are racing to build disruptive products and business models, and incumbents are looking to respond," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “DGX Cloud gives customers instant access to NVIDIA AI supercomputing in global-scale clouds."

DGX Cloud features support from NVIDIA experts throughout the AI development pipeline. Customers can work directly with NVIDIA engineers to optimize their models and quickly resolve development challenges across a broad range of industry use cases. Availability DGX Cloud instances start at $36,999 (approx. ₹30,57,996) per instance per month. Organizations can contact their NPN partner for additional details. Watch Huang discuss NVIDIA DGX Cloud in his GTC keynote on demand, and tune in to the GTC panel with NVIDIA DGX Cloud pioneers.

The company is also partnering with leading cloud service providers to host DGX Cloud infrastructure, starting with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). It's OCI RDMA Supercluster provides a purpose-built RDMA network, bare metal compute and high performance local and block storage that can scale to superclusters of over 32,000 GPUs.

“With NVIDIA DGX Cloud and NVIDIA BioNeMo, our researchers are able to focus on deeper biology instead of having to deal with AI infrastructure and set up ML engineering," said Peter Grandsard, executive director of Research, Biologics Therapeutic Discovery, Center for Research Acceleration by Digital Innovation at Amgen.

“The powerful computing and multinode capabilities of DGX Cloud have enabled us to achieve 3x faster training of protein LLMs with BioNeMo and up to 100x faster post-training analysis with NVIDIA RAPIDS relative to alternative platforms."