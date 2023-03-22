Nvidia launches DGX Cloud, brings access to AI supercomputer from a browser2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:42 AM IST
We are at the iPhone moment of AI. Startups are racing to build disruptive products and business models, and incumbents are looking to respond, the company says.
NVIDIA has announced NVIDIA DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service that gives enterprises immediate access to the infrastructure and software needed to train advanced models for generative AI and other groundbreaking applications.
