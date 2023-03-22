Nvidia launches DGX Cloud, brings access to AI supercomputer from a browser

DGX Cloud provides dedicated clusters of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing, paired with NVIDIA AI software. The service makes it possible for every enterprise to access its own AI supercomputer using a simple web browser, removing the complexity of acquiring, deploying and managing on-premises infrastructure. Enterprises rent DGX Cloud clusters on a monthly basis, which ensures they can quickly and easily scale the development of large, multinode training workloads without having to wait for accelerated computing resources that are often in high demand.