Nvidia launches RTX Spark chip to power Windows PCs with 128GB memory and AI agents

The rumours are true. Nvidia is all set to power Windows laptops with its new RTX Spark chip, which the company claims is capable of running AI agents locally, allowing users to delegate tasks, automate workflows, and interact with their computers using natural language.

“The PC is being reinvented,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.”

Specification RTX Spark GPU Nvidia Blackwell RTX CUDA Cores 6,144 CPU 20-core Nvidia Grace AI Performance Up to 1 petaflop Memory Up to 128GB unified memory AI Models Up to 120B parameters locally Gaming 1440p, 100+ FPS Video Editing Up to 12K 4:2:2 Availability Fall 2026

Nvidia RTX Spark specifications: The new Nvidia chip comes with a 20-core Grace CPU, which is developed in partnership with MediaTek, along with a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores. The RTX Spark is said to deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI performance while coming with support for 128GB of unified memory.

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Nvidia claims its new chipset is capable of rendering 90GB 3D scenes, editing 12K videos, generating 4K AI videos, playing AAA games at 1440p at more than 100 frames per second, and even running large language models with up to one million tokens of context window and 120-billion parameters.

Nvidia wants to give a secure way to run AI agents on PCs: Nvidia says while open-source projects like OpenClaw and Hermes Agent have gained mass popularity, adoption of these tools has been limited because of the inability to run AI agents ‘securely and privately on users’ primary PCs.’

In RTX Spark-powered PCs, Nvidia says it has partnered with Microsoft to provide a secure way to run on-device AI agents via a software layer called OpenShell.

The company says OpenShell will allow users to control what their AI agents can and cannot do, such as defining privacy policies for locally run models and even hiding sensitive personal information before queries are sent to cloud-based AI services.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in a post:“Our goal is to deliver unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows.NVIDIA RTX Spark marks a real breakthrough toward that vision.”

Which laptops will run Nvidia RTX Spark? Nvidia says its new chip will be available in upcoming devices that can be as slim as 14 millimetres while weighing around 3 pounds (1.36kg). The chip will power laptops ranging from 14-16-inch OLED display sizes while featuring aluminium chassis and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for more immersive gaming and creative workflows.