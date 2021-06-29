Dutch semiconductor firm NXP Semiconductors, today, announced a partnership with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Limited. Under the partnership, Jio will use NXP’s Layerscape multicore processors for its upcoming 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN). The homegrown telecom firm will use NXP’s chips for its 5G New Radio (NR) Open-RAN small cell solutions, for enabling use cases in 5G broadband, like Internet of Things (IoT).

According to the companies, the 5G NR solutions have already been tested successfully at 100MHz channel bandwidth in the 3.5GHz spectrum, with peak data rates of over 1Gbps.

“Along with NXP, Jio Platforms has developed state-of-the art radio products, which are compliant to the 3GPP as well as to the O-RAN standards. We have a history of close collaboration with NXP, and we look forward to strengthening it further," said Aayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president of Jio Platforms.

Ambani had announced that Jio tested its indigenous 5G solution with partners in India during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this month. "Jio's engineers have developed a 100% home-grown and comprehensive 5G solution which is fully cloud native, software defined, and digitally managed. Jio has taken tremendous strides in maturing this state-of-the-art Standalone 5G technology, which signifies a quantum leap to the next frontier of wireless broadband," he said at the time.

The telecom major had applied for trial licenses in four major metro cities in India, including Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Department of Telecom (DoT) had allowed Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to begin testing 5G services on 700MHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands in May.

