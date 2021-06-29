NXP Semiconductors to provide chips for Jio’s upcoming 5G solutions

Ambani had announced that Jio tested its indigenous 5G solution with partners in India during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this month. "Jio's engineers have developed a 100% home-grown and comprehensive 5G solution which is fully cloud native, software defined, and digitally managed. Jio has taken tremendous strides in maturing this state-of-the-art Standalone 5G technology, which signifies a quantum leap to the next frontier of wireless broadband," he said at the time.

