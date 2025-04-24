Oblivion Remastered becomes a massive hit after surprise launch, tops Steam charts

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has become a massive hit following its surprise release on 22 April. Bethesda announced and launched the remastered RPG on the same day, catching fans off guard and creating a wave of excitement. Since then, the game has quickly risen to the top of charts and gained praise for staying true to the original while adding modern upgrades.

Rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5, the remaster includes the full original game, the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine expansions, and all the extra downloadable content — even the famously odd Horse Armor Pack. Alongside updated visuals, the game now features smoother gameplay and helpful improvements that make it more user-friendly for today’s players.

Massive hit on StreamDB Despite launching on Game Pass — where it is free for subscribers — the game has seen major success on Steam. According to SteamDB, the remaster reached over 190,000 peak concurrent players within its first day. At the time of writing, more than 92,000 players are still active, putting it among Steam’s most played games, behind only titles like Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2.

It is also the top-selling game on Steam’s global chart. Over 15,000 users have reviewed the game, giving it a “Very Positive” rating overall. On social media platforms like X, players are sharing screenshots and gameplay clips, praising the remaster for keeping the original game’s atmosphere — even keeping a few of its famously funny bugs.

The release followed weeks of leaks, but Bethesda still managed to surprise the gaming community. Developed by Virtuous in partnership with Bethesda Game Studios,Oblivion Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game is bringing back fond memories for longtime fans and attracting a new audience, proving that this classic fantasy adventure still has a lot of life left in it.