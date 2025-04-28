Oblivion Remastered surpasses 4 million players in just 4 days: Bethesda celebrates huge milestone

Bethesda has announced thatThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has already attracted over four million players within just four days of its release. The highly anticipated remastered version of the iconic 2006 RPG was released on April 22, now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, celebrating a major milestone for the franchise.

Sharing the achievement in a post on X on Saturday, Bethesda expressed gratitude towards fans: "We are so grateful to the over four million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you!"

Oblivion Remastered shines on Steam The impressive figure includes players across all platforms, with a considerable number likely stemming from Xbox Game Pass. Oblivion Remastered was made available from day one on Microsoft's subscription service and is accessible to both PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate members.

Despite being featured on Game Pass, the title has also seen remarkable success on Steam. Data from SteamDB reveals that the game has surpassed 200,000 peak concurrent players, placing it among the most-played titles on the platform. As of the latest count, over 74,000 players were actively exploring the world of Cyrodiil.

Only major titles such as Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds and Dota 2 have recorded higher player counts in the last 24 hours, demonstrating the strong demand for Bethesda’s revamped classic.

Oblivion Remastered: All you need to know After weeks of leaks and rumours hinting at its release, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was officially unveiled and made available to players simultaneously.

The remaster delivers enhanced visuals, with the game’s assets rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5, alongside a host of gameplay improvements and quality-of-life updates.

Notably, the new edition bundles the original game with its major expansions—Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine—as well as additional downloadable content, including the notorious Horse Armour Pack.