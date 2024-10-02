Apple 2024 event: Leak suggests M4 MacBook with increased RAM and improved ports
Ahead of its anticipated October 2024 event, Apple may launch new M4 MacBooks and iPads. Leaked details indicate a 14-inch model with improved RAM and CPU specs, but skepticism surrounds the legitimacy of the leak, particularly regarding branding inconsistencies.
Apple is reportedly gearing up for its highly anticipated October 2024 event, where the Califronia-based tech giant is expected to introduce a new line of M4-powered MacBooks and updated iPads. Leaked information about the MacBook's retail packaging has surfaced, providing a glimpse into the device’s potential specifications.