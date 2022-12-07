Odisha partners Epic Foundation to design and manufacture chips, electronics

New Delhi: The Odisha government and Epic Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for designing and manufacturing chips and electronics products in the state. The initial collaboration will focus on manufacturing a tablet PC to serve the growing requirement for devices in the education and healthcare sectors. This will be followed by the manufacturing of indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points, smart cameras, smart meters, and mobile and EV chargers.
The larger goal of the partnership is to create an ecosystem of design, manufacturing, distribution, and service companies to meet the local, national and global demand for chips and electronics.
Founded in April by HCL founders Ajai Chowdhry and Arjun Malhotra and semiconductor industry veteran Satya Gupta, EPIC is a non-profit organization that is working with the industry, government, and academia to develop and scale India’s design and manufacturing capabilities. It has also signed MoUs with the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras and Kanpur.
“We have always envisaged Odisha as a state that has a high potential for excelling in the electronics and semiconductor industry. We truly believe that our concerted efforts can be instrumental in building supporting design infrastructure, employment generation, and manufacturing high-impact products within the state," said Ajai Chowdhry, chairman of EPIC Foundation.
EPIC Foundation will also work with Odisha Skill Development Authority to provide training on manufacturing, repair, and servicing of electronics products to the local people, especially women and the underprivileged communities.
“Electronics product design and manufacturing in the state is not only intended to develop cutting edge products and create equitable access for all including the underdeveloped community and differently-abled citizens but will also play a pivotal role in social empowerment," said Satya Gupta, CEO of EPIC Foundation.
Many electronics companies, especially in smartphones and TVs are expanding manufacturing in India to reduce dependence on China. Government schemes such as production-linked incentives (PLI), which provide tax incentives for exporting electronics from India, have also encouraged many to set up local manufacturing.