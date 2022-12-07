Odisha partners Epic Foundation to design and manufacture chips, electronics

New Delhi: The Odisha government and﻿ Epic Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for designing and manufacturing chips and electronics products in the state. The initial collaboration will focus on manufacturing a tablet PC to serve the growing requirement for devices in the education and healthcare sectors. This will be followed by the manufacturing of indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points, smart cameras, smart meters, and mobile and EV chargers.

