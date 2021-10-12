Diwali means shopping sprees and cashing in on great offers available this time of the year. For those looking to purchase smartphones, smart TVs, or other personal tech, OnePlus is offering attractive offers and discounts on its products.

This year ahead of Diwali, OnePlus has rolled out amazing offers across multiple channels such as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics and select partner stores for several products.

Buyers can avail the exciting range of Diwali offers across more than 10,000 offline stores in the country, where OnePlus is currently present, including OnePlus Experience Stores and partnered stores.

Here are the attractive OnePlus offers that you need to look at before your Diwali shopping:

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus is offering exciting offers on its existing line of smartphones - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. Buyers can get no-cost EMI of up to 9 months through State Bank of India (SBI) from till November 15. OnePlus is also offering festive discount of ₹4,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 9 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 9R from till November 5, 2021.

View Full Image OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with cameras developed jointly with Hasselblad.

On exchange of iOS devices to buy OnePlus smartphones, buyers will get an additional discount of ₹4,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and ₹3,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. Customers can avail 18 months EMI with a down payment of six months on purchase through Bajaj Easy Finance from till November 15, 2021.

HDFC Paper Finance is providing a 12-month EMI offer with a down payment of four months from October 1 - November 15, 2021 on OnePlus 9 series. On using HDFC cards for the purchase during Amazon Great Indian sale customers can get instant bank discount of ₹3,000, ₹7,000 and ₹2,000, on OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R, respectively.

SBI is offering instant bank discount of ₹3,000, ₹7,000 and ₹2,000 on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R, respectively, along with 3-month, 6-month and 9-month no-cost EMI options. These SBI offers are available from November 4 to 15 on OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

While the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the latest addition to the affordable Nord line-up by the smartphone manufacturer. Customers can avail no-cost EMI of up to 6 months through SBI from October 4 to November 15, 2021.

View Full Image OnePlus Nord 2 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI processor

They can also get festive special price coupon of ₹1,000 on the 12+256 GB variant of the smartphone from October 2 to November 5, 2021, and a buyback exchange discount of up to ₹1,000 for iOS devices from October 1 to November 5, 2021.

At OnePlus.in, customers can avail an instant bank discount of ₹1,500 through SBI.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of ₹1,500 and 3-month and 6-month no-cost EMI during Amazon's Great Indian Sale with HDFC Bank and SBI cards.

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus is also offering great discounts and offers on its Nord CE smartphone. Buying the device through OnePlus experience stores and OnePlus.in through SBI can get buyers instant bank discount of ₹1,000 till November 15, 2021.

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the OnePlus Nord CE will be available with instant bank discount of ₹1,500 and 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI on using HDFC Bank cards.

Customers can also exchange their iOS devices for a discount of up to ₹1,000.

OnePlus smart TVs

OnePlus is offering Y series and U1S series smart televisions in India currently and has come up with attractive offers on the same during its Diwali sale.

Through Bajaj Easy Finance customers can avail 12 months EMI with a down payment of 4 months, 18 months EMI with a down payment of 6 months, EMI without down payments for 8 and 9 months from September 29 to November 15. HDFC Easy Paper Finance is also providing a 12-month EMI offer with a down payment of 4 months from September 29 - November 15.

View Full Image OnePlus currently offers Y series and U1S series smart televisions in India.

Customers can also avail instant discounts of up to ₹5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months through Kotak Bank from September 20 to November 14, and through ICICI bank from September 22 to November 15.

The OnePlus TV Y series and OnePlus TV U1S can be purchased at a discounted price up to ₹4,000 till November 5.

OnePlus TV Y series OnePlus TV U1S are available with instant discounts till November 15. The OnePlus TV Y series is also available with an instant bank discount of ₹2,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles and select partner stores. Customers can also avail up to 9 months no-cost EMI across all banks.

Meanwhile, OnePlus TV U1S is also available with an instant bank discount, starting from ₹3,000 and going up to ₹5,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and select partner stores. Customers can also avail up to 9 months no-cost EMI across all banks.

While Amazon.in is offering an instant bank discount of up to 10 per cent through HDFC Bank on OnePlus smart TVs.

OnePlus TV Y series is available on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App with up to 6 months EMI through Bajaj Easy Finance. There is also a 5 per cent cashback on AMEX Bank. On OnePlus TV U1S, customers can get up to 6 months EMI on Bajaj Easy Finance and also a 10 per cent cashback on AMEX bank through from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Watch are available with ₹1,000 discount through Kotak Bank till November 14, and and through ICICI Bank till November 15. The discount can be availed on purchases through OnePlus Experience Store, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics and select partner stores.

There is a ₹1,000 bank discount on purchase of OnePlus Buds Pro through Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank via OnePlus.in.

Customers can avail an additional discount of ₹991 on the OnePlus Buds on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, Flipkart.com and select offline partner stores. There is also a discount of ₹200 on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition through these channels. Meanwhile, OnePlus Smart Band has an additional discount of ₹600, while OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition has a discount of ₹300 when buying from these stores.

Additional offers

OnePlus is offering up to 20 per cent off on its OnePlus Care plan for OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE.

Offers for Red Cable Club members

Red Cable Club members can save up to 2 per cent on OnePlus smartphones with RedCoins via Oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App for a limited time.

