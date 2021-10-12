Offers on OnePlus phones, TVs, earbuds you can't miss this Diwali

OnePlus is offering exciting offers on its existing line of smartphones - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. Buyers can get no-cost EMI of up to 9 months through State Bank of India (SBI) from till November 15. OnePlus is also offering festive discount of ₹4,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 9 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 9R from till November 5, 2021.

