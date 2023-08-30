Oil companies like BP, Chevron and Shell are paying social media influencers. Here's why1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Oil companies paying influencers to promote fossil fuels among youth; targeting young people on social media to increase revenue and build 'social capital'.
Oil companies are paying influencers to promote fossil fuels among the youth. A report by news agency AFP noted that young celebrities who are best known for posting content about video games, dogs, and holidays are unexpectedly making plugs for gas stations, fuel rewards and club cards.