NEW DELHI: OKEx , the Asian unit of global crypto exchange, has set up a $100 million fund to bring in cutting edge technology and blockchain possibilities in the region.

The exchange is also commemorating the month of November to the founder of cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto. Beginning November, OKEx will celebrate annual Satoshi Month event which will comprise numerous events and roundtable panel discussions with industry pioneers and brightest minds across crypto and blockchain.

On the inauguration of the annual Satoshi Month event, Asia CEO of OKEx, Netero Dai, said, “As we are proceeding towards the next industrial revolution and contrary to the previous IR 4.0, communities and infrastructure will both be an important element. We hope with our Satoshi Month awareness event, we can educate and bring to the masses the limitless possibilities of the blockchain revolution."

The crypto exchange will also support high quality projects with great potential via the OKEx Blockdream Ventures. Recently, the company launched its Moon landing programme that is in line with increasing their marketing and communication efforts in the continent.

OKEx is the second biggest exchange, having recorded spot trading volume of $181 billion in September, as per a recent report by data provider CryptoCompare. Binance was the largest spot exchange by volume in September with a trading volume of $828 billion. OKEx was followed by Huobi Global with a trading volume of $168 billion.

In terms of derivatives as well, OKEx was the second-biggest exchange, with a trading volume of $552 billion. Binance was at the top in September by monthly trading volume of $1.9 trillion.

