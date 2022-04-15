OKX Jumpstart lists Element.Black token OKX

OKX Jumpstart lists Element.Black token OKX1 min read . 15 Apr 2022
A total of 40 million ELT tokens will go on sale via OKX Jumpstart. Users will need OKB, the native token of the OKX platform, to participate in the Jumpstart sale
NEW DELHI: OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem, will list Element.Black (ELT), a token on the OKX Jumpstart programme on 20 April.
“Element.Black is the first NFT platform for creators to explore the world of Social-Fi for co-creation, collaboration and co-ownership of digital assets, such as pixel art and music. Element.Black’s Pixel-Infinity and Music-Infinity products allow users to co-create pixelated artworks and music together with their favorite celebrities and influencers," as per a press release.
“Music NFTs have the power to transform the global music industry by enabling a global audience on a single platform. It can significantly reduce the music distribution cost and increase the revenue for music creators. Since there are no middlemen in the NFT marketplace, maximum revenue goes to the creator," said Jay Hao, CEO of OKX.
A total of 40 million ELT tokens will go on sale via OKX Jumpstart. Users will need OKB, the native token of the OKX platform, to participate in the Jumpstart sale, as per the press release.
“We are thrilled to find a like-minded partner in OKX. OKX and ELT have a common vision of making the NFTs a household name and to make the metaverse a converging point for the global arts industry," Mark Rau, CEO of Element.Black, said.
Element.Black has formed a broad network with social engagements from world-known celebrities and influencers. Partnering exclusively with Akon, Element.Black will soon drop a highly anticipated Akon Music NFT Collection through OKX. Collectors will have the opportunity to co-create music with music legend Akon, said the press release.