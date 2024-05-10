Ola Electric has begun delivering its latest electric scooter, the S1 X, across India. This new offering, designed to be budget-friendly, comes in three battery configurations: 2 kW, 3 kW, and 4 kW. The prices for these models are ₹69,999, ₹84,999, and ₹99,999, respectively, with all prices being ex-showroom. These figures reflect a recent price cut by Ola Electric, making the S1 X one of the most competitively priced electric scooters in the Indian market.

The 2 kWh battery pack in the S1 X delivers a certified range of 91 km on a single charge, with a full recharge taking 7.4 hours. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, thanks to its 6 kW peak power electric motor. It also offers three riding modes—Eco, Normal, and Sports—and can reach a top speed of 85 kmph.

Instead of a touchscreen instrument cluster, the S1 X has a 3.5-inch LCD screen and uses a physical key for ignition. The 3 kWh version has the same charging time, riding modes, and features as the 2 kWh variant, but with enhanced acceleration, speed, and range. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 90 kmph, and has a range of 151 km. The 4 kWh variant retains the same performance specifications but offers an extended range of 190 km.

To announce the development, the CEO of Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal, wrote on X,"Glad to see such a positive response for Ola S1 X. Owning an EV was never as easy! Our S1 X offers true value for money to our customers - a proposition one simply can’t ignore! Can’t wait to see the all-new Ola S1 X hit the city roads across India!"

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric Technologies, commented on the launch, stating, “With S1 X, we remove high upfront costs as one of the primary barriers to EV adoption. Our entry into the mass-market segment allows us to reach a broader customer base, inviting more current and potential two-wheeler users into India's evolving EV landscape. Affordability, accessibility, and ease of ownership are key attributes that make the S1 X appealing to a wide range of customers."

With the S1 X, Ola Electric is aiming to increase EV adoption in India by offering an affordable, practical, and user-friendly electric scooter to a broader segment of the market.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!