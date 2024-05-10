Ola S1 X hits Indian roads with three battery options, starting at ₹69,999
Ola Electric launches the budget-friendly S1 X electric scooter in India, offering three battery options and various performance features. Priced from ₹69,999, the scooter aims to boost EV adoption with its affordability and practicality.
Ola Electric has begun delivering its latest electric scooter, the S1 X, across India. This new offering, designed to be budget-friendly, comes in three battery configurations: 2 kW, 3 kW, and 4 kW. The prices for these models are ₹69,999, ₹84,999, and ₹99,999, respectively, with all prices being ex-showroom. These figures reflect a recent price cut by Ola Electric, making the S1 X one of the most competitively priced electric scooters in the Indian market.