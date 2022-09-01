Old Apple devices getting an 'important' iOS update: Check full list here

According to Apple, a vulnerability in iOS 12 can lead in ‘processing maliciously crafted web content’ which ‘may lead to arbitrary code execution.’ This means that the bug in iOS 12 can allow a website to run an unidentified malicious program on the affected Apple devices. The support document shared by Apple says that the company is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

