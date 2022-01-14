Old chips attract some big checks

Like TSMC and Intel, trailing-edge chip makers are working on expanding their manufacturing abilities. Texas Instruments is spending about $6 billion to build a new fab in Richardson, Texas, and is planning to drop another $3 billion equipping one in Lehi, Utah, that it bought from Micron Technology last year. Those two facilities are scheduled to start coming online late this year and early next, respectively. Analog Devices is scaling up a facility in Oregon that it inherited with its acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products last year. And GlobalFoundries, which went public in October, said in its last quarterly call that it plans to use the majority of the $1.5 billion raised in the offering for “capacity expansion plans to meet robust customer demand."

