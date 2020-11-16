Google had launched a new updated version of its camera software along with the launch of its current flagship Pixel 5. The new software is now gradually being rolled out to older Pixel devices. The latest version Google Camera 8.1 is being rolled out via Play Store update.

The rollout is expected to happen gradually. A report by 9to5Google has claimed that Pixel devices as old as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be getting the new updated camera software. The new software not only introduces changes to the interface of the application but also provides new features that were demonstrated during the Pixel launch. The new features can be found on the bottom panel. The features include Audio Zoom, One tap Zoom adjustments and even cinematic panning.

Since the launch of Pixel 5, these features were limited to the flagship device. Now owners of Pixel 4XL have claimed that the features have been updated in their devices through the Version 8.1 update of the Google Camera.

The report suggests that the Cinematic Pan feature has only been spotted on Pixel 4XL and Pixel 4 so far. The company might limit the feature to just the older generation of its flagship. There is no word about the feature’s availability on the Pixel 4a either.

Since the rollout has just begun, Pixel owners are advised to wait for the Play Store update. They can manually check if the app has a new update qued up by selecting My Apps in the menu.

