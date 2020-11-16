The rollout is expected to happen gradually. A report by 9to5Google has claimed that Pixel devices as old as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be getting the new updated camera software. The new software not only introduces changes to the interface of the application but also provides new features that were demonstrated during the Pixel launch. The new features can be found on the bottom panel. The features include Audio Zoom, One tap Zoom adjustments and even cinematic panning.