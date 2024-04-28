OLED iPad Pro to 12.9 inch iPad Air: Everything expected at Apple's ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7
Apple may introduce 12.9 inch iPad Air with new processor, and upgrade iPad Pro lineup with OLED displays and M3 chipsets during the upcoming 'Let Loose' event.
Apple Let Loose event: Apple has confirmed that its 'Let Loose' event will take place on May 7, with a focus on iPad-related announcements. Notably, the upcoming event differs from the WWDC schedule (in June), which is expected to focus mainly on software improvements for iPhones, iPads, VisionOS and more.