Apple may introduce 12.9 inch iPad Air with new processor, and upgrade iPad Pro lineup with OLED displays and M3 chipsets during the upcoming 'Let Loose' event.

Apple Let Loose event: Apple has confirmed that its 'Let Loose' event will take place on May 7, with a focus on iPad-related announcements. Notably, the upcoming event differs from the WWDC schedule (in June), which is expected to focus mainly on software improvements for iPhones, iPads, VisionOS and more.

Everything expected from 'Let Loose' event: 12.9 inch iPad Air: Apple's iPad Air lineup was last updated in 2022 with the company's M1 chipset, but the lineup could see some major changes this year, including the addition of a 12.9-inch screen and a new processor. However, it's not yet clear whether Apple will update the iPad Air range with the older-generation M2 chipset or the latest M3 processor.

Notably, this will be the first time Apple will offer a 12.9-inch version of an iPad Air, allowing users to enjoy content on a larger screen without breaking the bank.

iPad Pro with OLED display: For the first time, Apple could offer the OLED iPad Pro variants in similar sizes to the current-generation tablets, including an 11.1-inch model and a 13.1-inch variant. In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant could launch an OLED iPad that could be as large as 15 inches, according to a report from Macrumors. Apple is also expected to upgrade the iPad Pro range with the top-of-the-line M3 chipsets.

Meanwhile, a report by 9to5Mac suggests that replacing LCD panels with OLED ones will lead to a reduction in thickness and bezels of the iPad Pro. The 11-inch iPad could be 0.8mm thinner, while the larger iPad could be around 1.55mm thinner. The bezels could also be reduced by up to 15 per cent.

An earlier report by Mark Gurnman had suggested that the company was preparing to raise the prices of iPad Pro models, which currently start at $799 while the larger Pro variant costs $1,099.

Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil: A report from Mark Gurnman last year had suggested that alongside the iPad Pro variant, Apple will also launch a revamped version of the Magic Keyboard. The accessory is expected to feature a larger trackpad and an aluminium finish to match the Mac's aesthetic.

Apple is also expected to launch a new iteration of its Apple Pencil with support for 'squeeze gesture' and 'find my network'.

