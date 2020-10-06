On blue-collar job apps, brokers still hold sway

Bandhu, a two-month-old mobile app with backing from MIT, is partnering with NGOs and using WhatsApp to test the interest of the construction sector in seeking jobs using an app. “The construction sector has the lowest entry barrier but it’s also the hardest to crack," says Rushil Palavjjhala, founder of mobile app Bandhu. Construction runs largely on a network of contractors and sub-contractors, who handle all sourcing, transportation, logistics and payments of workers instead of having separate vendors for each. These contractors often take a commission for providing jobs. “If we can add value to this sector, and make hiring or getting a job more efficient, it will have a huge impact on workers’ lives," says Palavjjhala.