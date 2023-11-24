On 'deepfakes', Centre to assist citizens to file FIRs against social media firms
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will develop a platform for users to report IT rule violations, including deepfakes by social media platforms.
To combat the threats of deepfakes, the Union IT minister on Friday announced that the government will assist citizens in filing FIRs against social media platforms for violation of IT rules in case they are aggrieved from objectionable content.
