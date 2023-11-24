To combat the threats of deepfakes, the Union IT minister on Friday announced that the government will assist citizens in filing FIRs against social media platforms for violation of IT rules in case they are aggrieved from objectionable content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will develop a platform on which users can be notified about IT rule violations by social media platforms.

“…From today onwards, MeitY and the Government of India will nominate a Rule Seven officer and will take a 100% compliance expectation from all the platforms".

“The Rule Seven officer will be a person who will create a platform where it will be easy for citizens to bring to the attention of the Government of India their notices allegations or reports of violation of law by the platforms. And the Rule Seven officer will take that digital platform information and respond accordingly", the minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FIR will be registered against the intermediary and if they disclose the details from where the content has originated then the FIR will be filed against the entity that has posted the content, the minister said.

Chandrasekhar held a meeting with all the important players on the Internet and the Internet intermediaries on Friday. He informed the media that since October 2022, the government has been alerting all the internet players to the threat of misinformation and deepfakes.

“The intermediaries today all agreed that the current IT rules under the IT Act provide for adequate compliance requirements on their part to deal with deepfake, even as we speak to future regulations and a future law, which is certainly required, given that our IT Act is 23 years old…". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that social media platforms have been given seven days to align their terms of use, as per the IT rules.

"they (internet intermediaries) have said that we will follow it up with an advisory and a directive that all platforms must align their and transform their terms of use with their users to be consistent with the twelve areas that are prohibited on the Indian Internet and the platforms have agreed in seven days to ensure that harmonisation and that alignment so that every user on every platform is aware that when they use a platform, the platform intends to be safe and trusted...," the minister added.

