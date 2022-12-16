ONDC to charge fee from platforms1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 09:57 PM IST
ONDC presently has 26 partners on the network, and it expects to onboard homegrown fintech firm, PhonePe, next week
Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the open e-commerce protocol set up by the commerce ministry’s Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), will charge a “small fee" from platforms that will contribute towards “maintenance and development" of the network, said T. Koshy, managing director and chief executive of the non-profit network protocol.