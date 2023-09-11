One day left! Apple Wonderlust event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra, and AirPods expected2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Apple's ‘Wonderlust’ event on Sept 12 will feature the launch of iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch 9, and AirPods Pro 2nd gen.
Apple's eagerly awaited event, known as "Wonderlust," is all set to take place at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 12, commencing at 10:30 PM IST. Enthusiasts of Apple are abuzz with anticipation, as the tech giant readies itself to reveal a range of new products, and possibly a few surprises hidden up its sleeve. Among the most noteworthy offerings are the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods.