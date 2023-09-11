One day left! Apple Wonderlust event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra, and AirPods expected

Apple's eagerly awaited event, known as "Wonderlust," is all set to take place at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 12, commencing at 10:30 PM IST. Enthusiasts of Apple are abuzz with anticipation, as the tech giant readies itself to reveal a range of new products, and possibly a few surprises hidden up its sleeve. Among the most noteworthy offerings are the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As for additional highlights at the event, Apple will also announce the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. These were originally introduced during WWDC23 back in June.

Here is everything expected to launch tomorrow.

Apple iPhones 15 Series Similar to the previous year, Apple is expected to introduce four variations: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It appears that they are retaining the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature aluminum sides and a glass back, while the premium iPhone 15 models will boast Titanium frames.

Anticipate remarkable screen enhancements and an impressive 48MP camera upgrade. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the upgraded A16 Bionic processor, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the cutting-edge A17 processor. There is even speculation of a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Furthermore, Apple is shifting from the Lightning port to USB-C for all iPhone 15 models. In terms of colors, envision options like Black, White, Yellow, Blue, and the possibility of Orange/Coral Pink.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple is revamping its Apple Watch collection with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 9 will retain its previous sizes, offering options in 41mm and 45mm, while the Ultra 2 will remain at 49mm. While these timepieces will maintain a similar appearance to last year's models, there could be some fresh materials and color choices. The significant highlight this year is the enhanced performance, thanks to a new chipset. There are no plans for a successor to the 2022 Apple Watch SE 2.

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Consistent with the shift to USB-C charging for the iPhone, Apple has plans to convert its Lightning-based accessories to this updated standard. One of the initial products in this transition will be the widely acclaimed AirPods Pro. Additionally, Apple aims to introduce USB-C charging for its regular AirPods and AirPods Max, with a likely timeframe for implementation by the following year.

Although the earbuds may not undergo significant hardware changes, a forthcoming software update promises to enhance the user experience. This update will include improved automatic device switching, the capability to mute and unmute directly from the AirPods, and a feature known as Conversation Awareness, which automatically mutes media playback when the wearer engages in a conversation. It is all set to make for an exciting Apple event with these fresh product offerings and updates in the pipeline.