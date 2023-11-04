One of the World’s Biggest Diamonds Could Be Key to Some of the World’s Fastest Microchips

At Diamond Foundry, which has a lab in Silicon Valley and its first manufacturing facility in Wenatchee, Wash., engineers have created what the company claims is the world’s biggest diamond – at least in diameter. Diamond Foundry is using tech it acquired in 2022 when it bought the German firm Augsburg Diamond Technology, also known as Audiatec. Four inches across, the less-than-3-millimeter-thick synthetic diamond wafer grown in a reactor can be mated with silicon microchips, allowing the heat the chips produce to be quickly dissipated. So far, the company has made hundreds of the largest of these wafers. This means the chips can run at least twice their rated speed—called a clock speed—without failing, says Martin Roscheisen, chief executive of the company. Using this method on one of Nvidia’s most powerful chips, Diamond Foundry engineers have even managed to triple its usual speed under lab conditions.

