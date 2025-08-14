One Tech Tip: This summer, dont let your phone overheat

LONDON (AP) — The summer holidays are here and many of us will heading off on trips to hot and sunny destinations, and bringing our electronic devices along.

But don't forget that phones, tablets and other electronics are vulnerable to extreme heat. Southern European nations like Spain, Italy and Greece have been baking under the sun, while forecasters have consistently issued heat advisories across the United States, particularly in the Southeast.

Here's what device makers and experts say on keeping your electronics cool:

Most electronic devices work best in a specific temperature range. Apple says iPhones and iPads are designed to be used in temperatures between 32-95 degrees Fahrenheit (0-35 degrees Celsius).

A device might change its behavior to deal with extreme temperatures, Apple warns. “Using an iOS or iPadOS device in very hot conditions can permanently shorten battery life.”

Your phone might temporarily warm up if you’re charging wirelessly, downloading big files, streaming high-quality video or doing anything else that requires lots of power or data. Samsung says that’s normal and it won’t affect the performance or battery lifespan.

If your phone gets so hot that it becomes uncomfortable to hold, Samsung recommends that you stop using it.

An overheating iPhone will alert users with a warning message that it needs to cool down before it can be used. Android devices will display a similar message, telling user that the screen will dim, apps will be closed and charging will be paused.

There are things you can do to protect your device from high heat.

Don't leave it in a car on hot day and don't leave it in direct sunlight for long.

Apple also warns against using some features when it's very hot or in direct sunlight for long periods, like GPS navigation when driving, playing a graphics-heavy video game or using the camera.

Google, which makes Pixel Android phones, advises users not to use resource-intensive features or apps while charging.

The best thing you can do in extreme heat is turn off your device completely.

“Even background processes can generate heat,” say experts at British electronics chain Curry’s. “A full shutdown helps it cool faster.”

Remove the case, if your phone or tablet has one, because they can trap heat.

Also keep it out of direct sunlight and put it somewhere cool, like an air-conditioned room or in front of a fan. But be careful about putting it in cool places.

“Never put your device in the fridge or freezer, as condensation can cause water damage,” Curry's says.



Is there a tech topic that you think needs explaining? Write to us at onetechtip@ap.org with your suggestions for future editions of One Tech Tip.

