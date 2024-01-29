In a bid to streamline the process of transferring eSIMs between devices, Google is reportedly rolling out a new eSIM transfer protocol for Android smartphones. This development aims to simplify the often cumbersome task of migrating eSIMs while retaining the same contact number.

According to reports from Android Police, the feature has been successfully utilized by users of the Pixel 8 and the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While initial observations suggest compatibility with T-Mobile eSIMs, Android expert Mishaal Rahman suggests that Google's commitment at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 could indicate broader carrier support in the future.

Samsung, in its One UI 5.1 update, previously introduced an eSIM transfer tool for Galaxy devices, adds the report. With the impending release of One UI 6.1, the feature is anticipated to extend beyond Galaxy devices to other non-Galaxy smartphones.

Reportedly, the functionality of the eSIM transfer protocol relies on a pop-up notification via the Google Play Services app on the nearby device. Once accepted, users can seamlessly transfer their eSIM by scanning a QR code displayed on the new device and following the on-screen instructions.

It is worth noting that while the feature demonstrates significant promise, its availability may be currently limited to users within the United States, particularly those under Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile. Reports indicate that the feature is not yet accessible to users in India.

India, home to major telecom service providers such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, has seen increasing adoption of eSIM technology. Consequently, there is speculation that Google may extend the eSIM transfer protocol to the Indian market in the near future, reported Jagran.

As eSIM technology continues to gain traction globally, Google's initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing user convenience and flexibility in managing their mobile connectivity.

