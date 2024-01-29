One UI 6.1 to expand eSIM transfer beyond Galaxy devices, following Google's lead: Report
Google is reportedly launching a new eSIM transfer protocol for Android smartphones, which aims to simplify the task of migrating eSIMs while retaining the same contact number. The feature has been successfully utilized by users of Pixel 8 and the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
In a bid to streamline the process of transferring eSIMs between devices, Google is reportedly rolling out a new eSIM transfer protocol for Android smartphones. This development aims to simplify the often cumbersome task of migrating eSIMs while retaining the same contact number.