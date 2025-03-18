Samsung's One UI 7 software update will launch on April 7, featuring a new interface and AI-powered tools. Initially available on Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6, it includes a redesigned home screen, lock screen, and the Now Bar for real-time updates.

Samsung announced Tuesday that its highly anticipated software update, One UI 7, will begin rolling out on April 7, introducing a redesigned interface alongside artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. Built on Android 15, the update will first be available on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6, before extending to a wider range of Samsung devices.

New design and customisation features One UI 7 introduces a simplified home screen and reworked widgets, aiming to provide a more cohesive experience. The lock screen has also been redesigned to improve personalisation options.

A key addition is the Now Bar, which delivers real-time updates directly on the lock screen. Users will be able to check progress during a workout or see what music is playing on their Galaxy Buds without unlocking their phone.

AI-driven functionalities The update incorporates AI-powered tools designed to streamline tasks and enhance productivity. One UI 7 introduces ‘AI Select’, which allows users to interact with on-screen content more seamlessly, claims the tech giant. For example, swiping the Edge Panel and selecting the ‘AI Select’ option while watching a video enables users to save clips as GIFs.

‘Writing Assist’ offers automatic text formatting and summarisation, while ‘Drawing Assist’ allows users to create digital sketches by combining text prompts with images. Additionally, ‘Audio Eraser’ provides a noise removal function, enabling users to isolate and eliminate unwanted sounds from videos.

Samsung has also enhanced Google Gemini's integration within One UI 7. Users can issue voice commands for specific tasks, such as finding pet-friendly restaurants nearby. Furthermore, the settings menu now includes natural language search, allowing users to enter phrases such as "My eyes are feeling tired" to receive suggestions like adjusting brightness or enabling Eye Comfort Shield.

Device availability Following the initial release on the Galaxy S24 series and the latest foldable models, the update will gradually be made available for older devices. These include the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S10 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.