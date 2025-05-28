One UI 8 Beta now live: Galaxy S25 users get early access to Samsung’s Android 16 update

Samsung has started early access for its new software update, One UI 8. The beta version is now available for Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra users in the UK, Germany, South Korea, and the US. The full rollout will begin later this summer, starting with Samsung’s new foldable phones.

One UI 8 is built on Android 16 and has been developed with help from Google. The update brings new AI tools that work across different types of Galaxy devices, including phones and foldables. It focuses on making everyday tasks easier by using AI that can understand what the user is doing and offer help in real-time.

What’s new in One UI 8 One UI 8 includes several features powered by AI. The software can understand what’s on your screen—like a video or document—and respond in a way that fits the situation. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.

Some new features include:

Now Bar and Now Brief : These tools show updates and suggestions based on what you’re doing or what you might need during the day.

and : These tools show updates and suggestions based on what you’re doing or what you might need during the day. Multimodal AI : Lets the system respond using both voice and visuals, depending on how you're interacting with your phone.

: Lets the system respond using both voice and visuals, depending on how you're interacting with your phone. Device-Specific Design: The interface adjusts based on whether you’re using a phone, foldable, or tablet.

Also Read | Samsung's One UI 7 starts rolling out to older Galaxy devices this week

Privacy and security Samsung says that users can choose to keep their data on the device instead of sending it to the cloud. The update also uses Samsung Knox Vault, a security system that stores important data separately to keep it safe from hackers or physical access.

Everyday tools and improvements One UI 8 also adds new tools meant to make everyday use simpler: