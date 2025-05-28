Subscribe

One UI 8 Beta now live: Galaxy S25 users get early access to Samsung’s Android 16 update

Samsung has launched early access for One UI 8 beta, available for Galaxy S25 series in select countries. Built on Android 16, it features AI tools for enhanced user experience and data security. The full rollout is expected later this summer.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated28 May 2025, 09:26 PM IST
Samsung has started early access for its new software update, One UI 8. The beta version is now available for Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra users in the UK, Germany, South Korea, and the US.
Samsung has started early access for its new software update, One UI 8. The beta version is now available for Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra users in the UK, Germany, South Korea, and the US.

Samsung has started early access for its new software update, One UI 8. The beta version is now available for Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra users in the UK, Germany, South Korea, and the US. The full rollout will begin later this summer, starting with Samsung’s new foldable phones.

One UI 8 is built on Android 16 and has been developed with help from Google. The update brings new AI tools that work across different types of Galaxy devices, including phones and foldables. It focuses on making everyday tasks easier by using AI that can understand what the user is doing and offer help in real-time.

What’s new in One UI 8

One UI 8 includes several features powered by AI. The software can understand what’s on your screen—like a video or document—and respond in a way that fits the situation. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.

Some new features include:

  • Now Bar andNow Brief: These tools show updates and suggestions based on what you’re doing or what you might need during the day.
  • Multimodal AI: Lets the system respond using both voice and visuals, depending on how you're interacting with your phone.
  • Device-Specific Design: The interface adjusts based on whether you’re using a phone, foldable, or tablet.

Privacy and security

Samsung says that users can choose to keep their data on the device instead of sending it to the cloud. The update also uses Samsung Knox Vault, a security system that stores important data separately to keep it safe from hackers or physical access.

Everyday tools and improvements

One UI 8 also adds new tools meant to make everyday use simpler:

  • Auracast: A feature that lets you share audio with others by scanning a QR code. This works with Galaxy Buds3 and other compatible devices.
  • Faster Support at Service Centres: You can now register your device using QR codes or NFC without filling out forms.
  • Updated Reminder App: Helps you organise things like travel plans. You can use your voice to add new tasks when you are busy.
  • Better File Sharing: Quick Share is easier to use and now available from the Quick Settings panel.

How to try it

If you own a Galaxy S25 series device and live in one of the beta regions, you can join the One UI 8 beta programme through the Samsung Members app. More devices will get the update over time.

