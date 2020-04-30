One WhatsApp account on multiple devices: You may soon get this facility

WhatsApp has been working on the multi-device support for almost a year and it seems the company is getting closer to the finally introducing the feature (at least in the beta version ). As the name suggests, the new feature allows users to access WhatsApp from different devices without having to log out from the current device.

Since the launch of the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has been limited to usage on a single device. The company later released WhatsApp Web support but the feature is only available when the primary device is connected to the internet and also needs authentication from the device.

Screenshot shows log in page for a new device (WABetaInfo)

Recently, WABetaInfo spotted some new changes in the latest beta version of WhatsApp and shared screenshots of the new feature. The website shared a screenshot of the login page on the app. The image shows the app asking the user to log in on a new device.

The app also suggests the user to switch to WiFi since the data usage may be too heavy. There’s no explanation as to why the device needs high-speed internet connection but it probably to sync chat data from the primary device.

WhatsApp hasn’t made any information official about the new feature so we can’t be sure about how many additional devices will this new feature support. However, the support might extend to different form factors including iPads. The report also suggested the official WhatsApp for iPad is under development.

Recently, WhatsApp officially announced that the video and audio calls on the app will be support up to eight people, doubling the number from four. The feature stayed in the beta version for short period before being rolled out to the stable version due to the high demand due to lockdowns all over the globe.

