OnePlus 10T gets OxygenOS A.06 update: Here's what's new. Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 04:51 PM IST
- OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS A.06 software update to the OnePlus 10T. The update brings version CPH2413_11.A.06 to the device.
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS A.06 software update to the OnePlus 10T. The update is available for users in India and brings version CPH2413_11.A.06 to the device. It will be an incremental rollout and will reach a small percentage of users initially. Broader rollout will begin in a few days.