OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS A.06 software update to the OnePlus 10T. The update is available for users in India and brings version CPH2413_11.A.06 to the device. It will be an incremental rollout and will reach a small percentage of users initially. Broader rollout will begin in a few days.

The update improves system stability and fluidity. It also optimizes the shooting effects of portrait mode on OnePlus 10T. Here’s the list of complete changelog as shared by the company in its official forum:

System

- Improves system stability and fluidity.

- Optimizes the stability of applications in the background.

- Optimizes the screen display.

- Optimizes the OTG compatibility

- Optimizes the fingerprint recognition algorithm and improves the fingerprint unlocking experience.

Camera

- Optimizes the shooting effect of portrait mode.

- Optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens.

- Optimizes the effect of AI Retouch when using the front camera.

Others

- Fixes the occasional issue when Supervooc charging is not correctly detected.

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080x2,412 pixel resolution. The phone’s screen has low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and is layered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. OnePlus 10T offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, has 10-bit colour depth, and is HDR10+ certified.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor, the phone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10T has a triple camera sensor on the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP Sony IMX769 main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with 119.9 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 16MP camera at the front with f/2.4 aperture. OnePlus 10T is backed by a 4,800mAh battery capacity. It offers 150watt fast charging support which is claimed to juice up the phone from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes. The smartphone weighs 203 grams and measures 163x75.37x8.75mm.