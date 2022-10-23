OnePlus has started rolling out the Jio 5G support update to OnePlus 10T users in India. The smartphone maker is releasing the latest OxygenOS 12 A.10 which updates the firmware version to CPH2413_11_A.10. The update adds Jio to support 5G network on the device. To recall, 5G network service was launched in the country on October 1 at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress. At present, Jio and Airtel have rolled out their 5G networks in select cities across the country. Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G services.

Announcing the update via a community forum, OnePlus says that the adaptation of Jio 5G will start Monday, 24 October. This is because the adaptation of 5G needs cooperation with carriers. “Jio 5G is incorporated into this version, but it is not available for the time being. ..Users using Jio carriers can try this feature after this date, once they install the update", it added.

Here’s how to update

In order to install the latest firmware on your Oneplus 10T, head to the settings app on your device. Now tap on About Device, and see if the update shows up on top of the screen. If it is available for your device, tap on the Download button. As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and will have a broader rollout in the next few days.

The latest software update to OnePlus 10T brings support for the Jio 5G network. In addition, the update brings Android security patch for the month of October. Other changelog with the release are

System

- Updates Android security patch to 2022.10.

- Optimizes the performance scheduling and improves system fluency.

- Fixes the occasional crash.

Network

- Optimizes Wi-Fi stability and improves network experience.

- Optimizes communication stability.

- Adds Jio to support 5G network.

Display

- Optimizes the screen display effect.