Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out the first software update for OnePlus 10T phone. The update brings firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05 to the device. Announced by the company via its official community forum, the update improves system stability and fluency of OnePlus 10T. It also optimizes the startup speed and network stability. Other changelog includes fixes for occasional issues when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios. The latest update optimizes the shooting effect and improves the overall user experience.

The update has started rolling out to users in India. As always, the OTA will be incremental and will reach a small number of users initially. Broader roll out will begin in a few days.

To recall, OnePlus 10T was launched earlier this month. The handset comes with a starting price of ₹49,999. It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080x2,412 pixel resolution. The phone’s screen has low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and is layered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. OnePlus 10T offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, has 10-bit colour depth, and is HDR10+ certified.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. To perform camera duties, OnePlus 10T has a triple camera sensors at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP Sony IMX769 main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with 119.9 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 16MP camera at the front with f/2.4 aperture. OnePlus 10T is backed by a 4,800mAh battery capacity. It offers 150watt fast charging support which is claimed to juice up the phone from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes. The smartphone weighs 203 grams and measures 163x75.37x8.75mm.