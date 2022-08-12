OnePlus 10T receives its first software update: Here's what’s new

Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out the first software update for OnePlus 10T phone. The update brings firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05 to the device. Announced by the company via its official community forum, the update improves system stability and fluency of OnePlus 10T. It also optimizes the startup speed and network stability. Other changelog includes fixes for occasional issues when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios. The latest update optimizes the shooting effect and improves the overall user experience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}