OnePlus 11, 11R, OnePlus Pad, Buds 2 Pro, TV & other highlights of OnePlus event

8 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 09:32 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini, Govind Choudhary
OnePlus unveils OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and other products Premium
OnePlus unveils OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and other products

  • OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled at an event scheduled to start at 7:30pm

OnePlus unveiled a host of products at its Cloud 11 Event. This included the much-awaited OnePlus 11 5G phone along with OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India. OnePlus 11 5G comes with a starting price of 56,999.

07 Feb 2023, 09:25:01 PM IST

And that's a wrap. Thank you for joining!

07 Feb 2023, 09:24:06 PM IST

And a last surprise!

OnePlus teases major product launch in Q3 later this year. A foldable OnePlus phone? A OnePlus laptop?

OnePlus
View Full Image
OnePlus
07 Feb 2023, 09:22:04 PM IST

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro price and availability details

OnePlus Q2 Pro TV price begins in India for 99,999

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro
View Full Image
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro
07 Feb 2023, 09:20:49 PM IST

OnePlus 11R price starts from ₹39,999, top model costs ₹44,999

OnePlus 11R
View Full Image
OnePlus 11R
07 Feb 2023, 09:19:55 PM IST

OnePlus Hub 5G Router features

OnePlus Hub 5G Router comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Matter protocol, HomeMesh Network s

07 Feb 2023, 09:19:19 PM IST

OnePlus Hub 5G Router will be available to purchase from July

OnePlus Hub 5G Router
View Full Image
OnePlus Hub 5G Router
07 Feb 2023, 09:18:44 PM IST

OnePlus Hub 5G Router unveiled!

The 5G hub controls all OnePlus devices with IoT support

07 Feb 2023, 09:16:54 PM IST

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro all features

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro
View Full Image
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro
07 Feb 2023, 09:15:33 PM IST

Gaming on OnePlus TV Q2 Pro

Auto-low latency mode to enhance gaming experience on OnePlus TV Q2 Pro

07 Feb 2023, 09:14:31 PM IST

Immerse in the OnePlus ecosystem with OnePlus Connect 2.0

OnePlus Connect 2.0 can easily connect your OnePlus smartwatch, OnePlus TV and OnePlus Pad

07 Feb 2023, 09:12:56 PM IST

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro is powered by Google TV

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro is an Android TV which runs on OxygenPlay 2.0 and supports Google voice assistant.

07 Feb 2023, 09:11:33 PM IST

The TV has 4 front-facing speakers, a pair of side-facing tweeters for directional audio experience 

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro comes with 30 watt sub-woofer on the rear

07 Feb 2023, 09:09:38 PM IST

79 watt high-definition sound on OnePlus TV Q2 Pro

The flagship smart TV from OnePlus comes with 79W outputs over 2.1 CH Sound System with 30W Subwoofer for deeper bass

07 Feb 2023, 09:08:56 PM IST

This is all display features of OnePlus TV Q2 Pro for you!

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro
View Full Image
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro
07 Feb 2023, 09:07:35 PM IST

OnePlus 11R: All specs

OnePlus 11R
View Full Image
OnePlus 11R
07 Feb 2023, 09:06:56 PM IST

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro display

The smart TV comes with 65-inch QLED 4K panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, Quantum dot layer technology, DCI-P3 coverage of 97% and 1200 nits of brightness

07 Feb 2023, 09:03:44 PM IST

OnePlus TV Q Series announced

The Q2 Pro TV gets QLED technology

The Q2 Pro gets QLED technology
View Full Image
The Q2 Pro gets QLED technology
07 Feb 2023, 08:57:36 PM IST

OnePlus 11R charging support

5,000mAh battery with 100 watt SuperVOOC S charging. Device can charge from 1-100% in 25 minutes.

07 Feb 2023, 08:56:43 PM IST

Oneplus 11R unveiled for Indian market

OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
View Full Image
OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
07 Feb 2023, 08:55:04 PM IST

OnePlus 11R Colour options

OnePlus 11R colour options :Sonic Black and Galactic Silver

07 Feb 2023, 08:54:30 PM IST

OnePlus 11R: Regresh rate

OnePlus 11R offers 90Hz refersh rate during gaming.

07 Feb 2023, 08:48:33 PM IST

OnePlus 11R expected to be launched?

Likely OnePlus 11R is here

07 Feb 2023, 08:44:07 PM IST

Good news! Exclusive benefits for Red Cable Club members

Red Cable Club members in India gets 2,000 off on smartphones

Red Cable Club
View Full Image
Red Cable Club
07 Feb 2023, 08:42:50 PM IST

Asia Pacific launch details of OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro

OnePlus 11 5G
View Full Image
OnePlus 11 5G
07 Feb 2023, 08:41:44 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G price in Middle East

OnePlus 11 5G
View Full Image
OnePlus 11 5G
07 Feb 2023, 08:40:50 PM IST

Another big announcement at OnePlus event today!

OnePlus making its product available in Middle east for first time

07 Feb 2023, 08:40:09 PM IST

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price

OnePlus Buds Pro 2
View Full Image
OnePlus Buds Pro 2
07 Feb 2023, 08:39:38 PM IST

Wait! There is an India-exclusive OnePlus Buds Pro 2R version as well

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price for India specific model is 9,999

07 Feb 2023, 08:38:49 PM IST

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price begins at ₹11,999

Pre-orders start tonight

07 Feb 2023, 08:38:07 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G price begins from ₹56,999

Pre-orders begin today; open sale starts February 14

07 Feb 2023, 08:36:26 PM IST

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features swappable switches and refined recaps

The Keyboard will be available to buy in April

07 Feb 2023, 08:35:55 PM IST

Keyboard 81 Pro announced

Keyboard 81 Pro announced
View Full Image
Keyboard 81 Pro announced
07 Feb 2023, 08:33:12 PM IST

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro comes with three noise reducing microphones with ergonomic design

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro
View Full Image
OnePlus Buds 2 Pro
07 Feb 2023, 08:31:54 PM IST

OnePlus Pad battery

OnePlus Pad packs a total 30 hours of listening and can deliver 10 hours of battery for 10 mins of charging

07 Feb 2023, 08:31:13 PM IST

OnePlus Pad ANC feature 

The earbuds offer personalised ear canal shape to offer up to 2.5X better Active Noise Cancellation

07 Feb 2023, 08:28:46 PM IST

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 features

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 gets dual drivers, Spatial Audio on Android 13 and more

07 Feb 2023, 08:27:15 PM IST

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 colour options

The wireless audio device gets Misty white and Arbor Green colour options

07 Feb 2023, 08:26:52 PM IST

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 is here after a gap of two years! Cheers!

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2
View Full Image
OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2
07 Feb 2023, 08:25:51 PM IST

Faster charging, longer standby and stronger performance. That's OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad
View Full Image
OnePlus Pad
07 Feb 2023, 08:24:30 PM IST

OnePlus Pad battery

OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510 mAh battery and comes with 67 watt SuperVOOC charging. It can charge from 1 to 90% in 60 minutes. 

07 Feb 2023, 08:22:54 PM IST

OnePlus Pad comes with Stylo and Magnetic Keyboard

It can be used from taking notes to drawing, keyboards help in everything.

OnePlus Pad
View Full Image
OnePlus Pad
07 Feb 2023, 08:20:42 PM IST

OnePlus Pad: processor

OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 12GB RAM

07 Feb 2023, 08:19:55 PM IST

OnePlus Pad features

OnePlus Pad offers seamless integration for file sharing, smart software for multitasking.

07 Feb 2023, 08:18:52 PM IST

OnePlus Pad display

OnePlus Pad has a11.61-inch screen with a refresh rate of144Hz, 7:5 aspect ratio and 2800 x 2000 pixel resolution

07 Feb 2023, 08:17:57 PM IST

OnePlus partners with Dolby for audio system on OnePlus Pad

OnePlus offers omnibearing sound field and has four speakers

07 Feb 2023, 08:17:07 PM IST

OnePlus Pad colour 

The tablet comes in single Halo green colour

OnePlus Pad
View Full Image
OnePlus Pad
07 Feb 2023, 08:15:22 PM IST

OnePlus Pad supports 144 Hz refresh rate and is only 6.54mm thin

07 Feb 2023, 08:12:09 PM IST

OnePlus Pad is finally here!

Here's a first look of the company's first tablet

OnePlus Pad
View Full Image
OnePlus Pad
07 Feb 2023, 08:11:17 PM IST

OnePlus 11 Concept announced

The concept phone has an imaginative design. More details to be unveiled at MWS, Barcelona 2023

07 Feb 2023, 08:08:58 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G: All specs

OnePlus 11 5G
View Full Image
OnePlus 11 5G
07 Feb 2023, 08:07:46 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G audio features

OnePlus brings Spatial audio with OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

OnePlus 11 5G audio features
View Full Image
OnePlus 11 5G audio features
07 Feb 2023, 08:04:52 PM IST

Hasselblad mode comes to OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus for the first time has introduced Hasselblad mode on OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also features TurboRAW HDR technology to improve night photography 

07 Feb 2023, 08:02:48 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G has a triple rear camera

OnePlus 11 5G camera
View Full Image
OnePlus 11 5G camera
07 Feb 2023, 07:58:50 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G to get 4 years of Android updates 

Good news for OnePlus users! OnePlus 11 5G comes with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates

07 Feb 2023, 07:58:13 PM IST

OnePlus brings WiFi 7 with OnePlus 11 5G!

WiFi 7
View Full Image
WiFi 7
07 Feb 2023, 07:57:02 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G battery

OnePlus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100watt SuperVOOC charging with new cryo-velocity VC cooling to regulate device's temperature

07 Feb 2023, 07:56:46 PM IST

OnePlus brings its RAM-Vita feature on OnePlus 11 5G

RAM-vita uses machine learning to identify frequently used app and helpd in background app compression

07 Feb 2023, 07:52:49 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G operating system

OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 out of the box with Oxygen OS on the top.

07 Feb 2023, 07:51:06 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G: Processor

OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with AI processing and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

07 Feb 2023, 07:50:14 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G Colour varaints

OnePlus 11 5G is designed to stand out on every level - features unibody design with surgical-grade stainless steel body

OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options - Titan Black and Eternal Green.

OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options - Titan Black and Eternal Green
View Full Image
OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options -- Titan Black and Eternal Green
07 Feb 2023, 07:47:50 PM IST

Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU unveils OnePlus 11 5G!

OnePlus Buds 2 OnePlus 11 5G unveiled.

Boldest design yet, says company.
View Full Image
Boldest design yet, says company.
07 Feb 2023, 07:45:47 PM IST

Tuomas Lampen on defining technology pace!

Power is fast, smooth, knowledge to use technology and calculating, says, Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU. 

07 Feb 2023, 07:43:42 PM IST

Time to reveal OnePlus 11 5G

Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU takes the stage. 

07 Feb 2023, 07:41:43 PM IST

Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Team comes on stage

He is talking about the years-long partnership between OnePlus and Google. The latest phones come with features like Nearby Share, ability to pair new devices with Google Fast Pair and more.

07 Feb 2023, 07:40:15 PM IST

CEO talks about 1+ 1 approach

The four's representing OnePlus ecosystem.

CEO talks about 1+ 1 approach
View Full Image
CEO talks about 1+ 1 approach
07 Feb 2023, 07:36:35 PM IST

OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins

OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins
View Full Image
OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins
07 Feb 2023, 07:34:31 PM IST

Event begins!

Navnit Nakra, CEO, OnePlus India takes the stage

07 Feb 2023, 07:22:08 PM IST

Event starts soon!

The OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins in 10 minutes.

07 Feb 2023, 07:13:15 PM IST

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: Pre-booking details

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G at the cloud event. However, pre-order for the handsets will begin at 9 PM on Amazon India.

Pre-booking of OnePlus.
View Full Image
Pre-booking of OnePlus.
07 Feb 2023, 07:06:27 PM IST

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch the live stream

OnePlus 11 5G launch event will be telecasted on the company's official website as well as its official YouTube channel.

07 Feb 2023, 07:02:26 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G storage, and color options for India leaked

OnePlus 11 5G may offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. Variants may include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16G512GB.

07 Feb 2023, 06:58:24 PM IST

OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership continues with OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G will come equipped with the third-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It will offer a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the back

07 Feb 2023, 06:53:50 PM IST

Another surprise from OnePlus : OnePlus TV Q2 Pro

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro will feature a QLED display and is said to offer seamless streaming with Google TV integration

07 Feb 2023, 06:50:21 PM IST

OnePlus will unveil its first tablet - OnePlus Pad

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch OnePlus Pad tablet which the company claims comes with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft,

07 Feb 2023, 06:47:18 PM IST

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: What to expect

The company sasy that OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will be among the first to feature Google's Spatial Audio on Android 13. It will be equipped with Melody Boost Dual Driver system

07 Feb 2023, 06:43:52 PM IST

Good news for OnePlus fans! OnePlus Buds 2 Pro coming

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at today's event along with OnePlus 11 5G and other flagship products

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro
View Full Image
OnePlus Buds 2 Pro
07 Feb 2023, 06:40:44 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G colour variants

OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in two colour variants – Titan Black and Eternal Green

07 Feb 2023, 06:34:30 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G pre-orders starts in India today right after the event

In a tweet, OnePlus India said that the pre-orders for the all-new OnePlus11 5G starts at 9:00 PM today.

07 Feb 2023, 06:32:36 PM IST

OnePlus Ace 2 launched in China ahead of today's event

OnePlus Ace 2 will launch in India as OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with a starting price of CNY 2799 (approximately 34,100). Read more about the phone here.

07 Feb 2023, 06:30:34 PM IST

4 years of OS update for OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus has announced that it will offer four years of Android operating system for its flagship OnePlus 11 5G phone

07 Feb 2023, 06:27:45 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with in-built RAM-Vita

