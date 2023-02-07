OnePlus 11, 11R, OnePlus Pad, Buds 2 Pro, TV & other highlights of OnePlus event

And that's a wrap. Thank you for joining!

And a last surprise! OnePlus teases major product launch in Q3 later this year. A foldable OnePlus phone? A OnePlus laptop?

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro price and availability details OnePlus Q2 Pro TV price begins in India for ₹99,999

OnePlus 11R price starts from ₹39,999, top model costs ₹44,999

OnePlus Hub 5G Router features OnePlus Hub 5G Router comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Matter protocol, HomeMesh Network s

OnePlus Hub 5G Router will be available to purchase from July

OnePlus Hub 5G Router unveiled! The 5G hub controls all OnePlus devices with IoT support

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro all features

Gaming on OnePlus TV Q2 Pro Auto-low latency mode to enhance gaming experience on OnePlus TV Q2 Pro

Immerse in the OnePlus ecosystem with OnePlus Connect 2.0 OnePlus Connect 2.0 can easily connect your OnePlus smartwatch, OnePlus TV and OnePlus Pad

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro is powered by Google TV OnePlus TV Q2 Pro is an Android TV which runs on OxygenPlay 2.0 and supports Google voice assistant.

The TV has 4 front-facing speakers, a pair of side-facing tweeters for directional audio experience OnePlus TV Q2 Pro comes with 30 watt sub-woofer on the rear

79 watt high-definition sound on OnePlus TV Q2 Pro The flagship smart TV from OnePlus comes with 79W outputs over 2.1 CH Sound System with 30W Subwoofer for deeper bass

This is all display features of OnePlus TV Q2 Pro for you!

OnePlus 11R: All specs

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro display The smart TV comes with 65-inch QLED 4K panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, Quantum dot layer technology, DCI-P3 coverage of 97% and 1200 nits of brightness

OnePlus TV Q Series announced The Q2 Pro TV gets QLED technology

OnePlus 11R charging support 5,000mAh battery with 100 watt SuperVOOC S charging. Device can charge from 1-100% in 25 minutes.

Oneplus 11R unveiled for Indian market OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

OnePlus 11R Colour options OnePlus 11R colour options :Sonic Black and Galactic Silver

OnePlus 11R: Regresh rate OnePlus 11R offers 90Hz refersh rate during gaming.

OnePlus 11R expected to be launched? Likely OnePlus 11R is here

Good news! Exclusive benefits for Red Cable Club members Red Cable Club members in India gets ₹2,000 off on smartphones

Asia Pacific launch details of OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro

OnePlus 11 5G price in Middle East

Another big announcement at OnePlus event today! OnePlus making its product available in Middle east for first time

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price

Wait! There is an India-exclusive OnePlus Buds Pro 2R version as well OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price for India specific model is ₹9,999

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price begins at ₹11,999 Pre-orders start tonight

OnePlus 11 5G price begins from ₹56,999 Pre-orders begin today; open sale starts February 14

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features swappable switches and refined recaps The Keyboard will be available to buy in April

Keyboard 81 Pro announced

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro comes with three noise reducing microphones with ergonomic design

OnePlus Pad battery OnePlus Pad packs a total 30 hours of listening and can deliver 10 hours of battery for 10 mins of charging

OnePlus Pad ANC feature The earbuds offer personalised ear canal shape to offer up to 2.5X better Active Noise Cancellation

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 features OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 gets dual drivers, Spatial Audio on Android 13 and more

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 colour options The wireless audio device gets Misty white and Arbor Green colour options

OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 is here after a gap of two years! Cheers!

Faster charging, longer standby and stronger performance. That's OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad battery OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510 mAh battery and comes with 67 watt SuperVOOC charging. It can charge from 1 to 90% in 60 minutes.

OnePlus Pad comes with Stylo and Magnetic Keyboard It can be used from taking notes to drawing, keyboards help in everything.

OnePlus Pad: processor OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 12GB RAM

OnePlus Pad features OnePlus Pad offers seamless integration for file sharing, smart software for multitasking.

OnePlus Pad display OnePlus Pad has a11.61-inch screen with a refresh rate of144Hz, 7:5 aspect ratio and 2800 x 2000 pixel resolution

OnePlus partners with Dolby for audio system on OnePlus Pad OnePlus offers omnibearing sound field and has four speakers

OnePlus Pad colour The tablet comes in single Halo green colour

OnePlus Pad supports 144 Hz refresh rate and is only 6.54mm thin

OnePlus Pad is finally here! Here's a first look of the company's first tablet

OnePlus 11 Concept announced The concept phone has an imaginative design. More details to be unveiled at MWS, Barcelona 2023

OnePlus 11 5G: All specs

OnePlus 11 5G audio features OnePlus brings Spatial audio with OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

Hasselblad mode comes to OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus for the first time has introduced Hasselblad mode on OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also features TurboRAW HDR technology to improve night photography

OnePlus 11 5G has a triple rear camera

OnePlus 11 5G to get 4 years of Android updates Good news for OnePlus users! OnePlus 11 5G comes with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates

OnePlus brings WiFi 7 with OnePlus 11 5G!

OnePlus 11 5G battery OnePlus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100watt SuperVOOC charging with new cryo-velocity VC cooling to regulate device's temperature

OnePlus brings its RAM-Vita feature on OnePlus 11 5G RAM-vita uses machine learning to identify frequently used app and helpd in background app compression

OnePlus 11 5G operating system OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 out of the box with Oxygen OS on the top.

OnePlus 11 5G: Processor OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with AI processing and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

OnePlus 11 5G Colour varaints OnePlus 11 5G is designed to stand out on every level - features unibody design with surgical-grade stainless steel body OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options - Titan Black and Eternal Green.

Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU unveils OnePlus 11 5G! OnePlus Buds 2 OnePlus 11 5G unveiled.

Tuomas Lampen on defining technology pace! Power is fast, smooth, knowledge to use technology and calculating, says, Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU.

Time to reveal OnePlus 11 5G Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU takes the stage.

Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Team comes on stage He is talking about the years-long partnership between OnePlus and Google. The latest phones come with features like Nearby Share, ability to pair new devices with Google Fast Pair and more.

CEO talks about 1+ 1 approach The four's representing OnePlus ecosystem.

OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins

Event begins! Navnit Nakra, CEO, OnePlus India takes the stage

Event starts soon! The OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins in 10 minutes.

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: Pre-booking details OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G at the cloud event. However, pre-order for the handsets will begin at 9 PM on Amazon India.

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch the live stream OnePlus 11 5G launch event will be telecasted on the company's official website as well as its official YouTube channel.

OnePlus 11 5G storage, and color options for India leaked OnePlus 11 5G may offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. Variants may include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16G512GB.

OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership continues with OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus 11 5G will come equipped with the third-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It will offer a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the back

Another surprise from OnePlus : OnePlus TV Q2 Pro OnePlus TV Q2 Pro will feature a QLED display and is said to offer seamless streaming with Google TV integration

OnePlus will unveil its first tablet - OnePlus Pad OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch OnePlus Pad tablet which the company claims comes with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft,

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: What to expect The company sasy that OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will be among the first to feature Google's Spatial Audio on Android 13. It will be equipped with Melody Boost Dual Driver system

Good news for OnePlus fans! OnePlus Buds 2 Pro coming OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at today's event along with OnePlus 11 5G and other flagship products

OnePlus 11 5G colour variants OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in two colour variants – Titan Black and Eternal Green

OnePlus 11 5G pre-orders starts in India today right after the event In a tweet, OnePlus India said that the pre-orders for the all-new OnePlus11 5G starts at 9:00 PM today.

OnePlus Ace 2 launched in China ahead of today's event OnePlus Ace 2 will launch in India as OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with a starting price of CNY 2799 (approximately ₹34,100). Read more about the phone here.

4 years of OS update for OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus has announced that it will offer four years of Android operating system for its flagship OnePlus 11 5G phone