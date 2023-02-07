OnePlus 11, 11R, OnePlus Pad, Buds 2 Pro, TV & other highlights of OnePlus event

OnePlus 11, 11R, OnePlus Pad, Buds 2 Pro, TV & other highlights of OnePlus event8 min read . 09:32 PM IST
- OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled at an event scheduled to start at 7:30pm
OnePlus unveiled a host of products at its Cloud 11 Event. This included the much-awaited OnePlus 11 5G phone along with OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India. OnePlus 11 5G comes with a starting price of ₹56,999.
OnePlus teases major product launch in Q3 later this year. A foldable OnePlus phone? A OnePlus laptop?
OnePlus Q2 Pro TV price begins in India for ₹99,999
OnePlus Hub 5G Router comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Matter protocol, HomeMesh Network s
The 5G hub controls all OnePlus devices with IoT support
Auto-low latency mode to enhance gaming experience on OnePlus TV Q2 Pro
OnePlus Connect 2.0 can easily connect your OnePlus smartwatch, OnePlus TV and OnePlus Pad
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro is an Android TV which runs on OxygenPlay 2.0 and supports Google voice assistant.
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro comes with 30 watt sub-woofer on the rear
The flagship smart TV from OnePlus comes with 79W outputs over 2.1 CH Sound System with 30W Subwoofer for deeper bass
The smart TV comes with 65-inch QLED 4K panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, Quantum dot layer technology, DCI-P3 coverage of 97% and 1200 nits of brightness
The Q2 Pro TV gets QLED technology
5,000mAh battery with 100 watt SuperVOOC S charging. Device can charge from 1-100% in 25 minutes.
OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
OnePlus 11R colour options :Sonic Black and Galactic Silver
OnePlus 11R offers 90Hz refersh rate during gaming.
Likely OnePlus 11R is here
Red Cable Club members in India gets ₹2,000 off on smartphones
OnePlus making its product available in Middle east for first time
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price for India specific model is ₹9,999
Pre-orders start tonight
Pre-orders begin today; open sale starts February 14
The Keyboard will be available to buy in April
OnePlus Pad packs a total 30 hours of listening and can deliver 10 hours of battery for 10 mins of charging
The earbuds offer personalised ear canal shape to offer up to 2.5X better Active Noise Cancellation
OnePlus Earbuds Pro 2 gets dual drivers, Spatial Audio on Android 13 and more
The wireless audio device gets Misty white and Arbor Green colour options
OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510 mAh battery and comes with 67 watt SuperVOOC charging. It can charge from 1 to 90% in 60 minutes.
It can be used from taking notes to drawing, keyboards help in everything.
OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 12GB RAM
OnePlus Pad offers seamless integration for file sharing, smart software for multitasking.
OnePlus Pad has a11.61-inch screen with a refresh rate of144Hz, 7:5 aspect ratio and 2800 x 2000 pixel resolution
OnePlus offers omnibearing sound field and has four speakers
The tablet comes in single Halo green colour
Here's a first look of the company's first tablet
The concept phone has an imaginative design. More details to be unveiled at MWS, Barcelona 2023
OnePlus brings Spatial audio with OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision
OnePlus for the first time has introduced Hasselblad mode on OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also features TurboRAW HDR technology to improve night photography
Good news for OnePlus users! OnePlus 11 5G comes with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates
OnePlus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100watt SuperVOOC charging with new cryo-velocity VC cooling to regulate device's temperature
RAM-vita uses machine learning to identify frequently used app and helpd in background app compression
OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 out of the box with Oxygen OS on the top.
OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with AI processing and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
OnePlus 11 5G is designed to stand out on every level - features unibody design with surgical-grade stainless steel body
OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options - Titan Black and Eternal Green.
OnePlus Buds 2 OnePlus 11 5G unveiled.
Power is fast, smooth, knowledge to use technology and calculating, says, Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU.
Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU takes the stage.
He is talking about the years-long partnership between OnePlus and Google. The latest phones come with features like Nearby Share, ability to pair new devices with Google Fast Pair and more.
The four's representing OnePlus ecosystem.
Navnit Nakra, CEO, OnePlus India takes the stage
The OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins in 10 minutes.
OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G at the cloud event. However, pre-order for the handsets will begin at 9 PM on Amazon India.
OnePlus 11 5G launch event will be telecasted on the company's official website as well as its official YouTube channel.
OnePlus 11 5G may offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. Variants may include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16G512GB.
OnePlus 11 5G will come equipped with the third-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It will offer a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the back
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro will feature a QLED display and is said to offer seamless streaming with Google TV integration
OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch OnePlus Pad tablet which the company claims comes with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft,
The company sasy that OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will be among the first to feature Google's Spatial Audio on Android 13. It will be equipped with Melody Boost Dual Driver system
OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at today's event along with OnePlus 11 5G and other flagship products
OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in two colour variants – Titan Black and Eternal Green
In a tweet, OnePlus India said that the pre-orders for the all-new OnePlus11 5G starts at 9:00 PM today.
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch in India as OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with a starting price of CNY 2799 (approximately ₹34,100). Read more about the phone here.
OnePlus has announced that it will offer four years of Android operating system for its flagship OnePlus 11 5G phone
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with in-built RAM-Vita
