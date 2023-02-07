OnePlus Cloud 11 Live: OnePlus 11 5G unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled at an event scheduled to start at 7:30pm
OnePlus Cloud 11 Event is finally here. During the event, the company will unveil its much-awaited OnePlus 11 5G phone. OnePlus has also lined up many other launches that include OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India. The event will start at 7:30pm today and will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel.
OnePlus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100watt SuperVOOC charging with new cryo-velocity VC cooling to regulate device's temperature
RAM-vita uses machine learning to identify frequently used app and helpd in background app compression
OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 out of the box with Oxygen OS on the top.
OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with AI processing and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
OnePlus 11 5G is designed to stand out on every level - features unibody design with surgical-grade stainless steel body
OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options - Titan Black and Eternal Green.
OnePlus Buds 2 OnePlus 11 5G unveiled.
Power is fast, smooth, knowledge to use technology and calculating, says, Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU.
Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU takes the stage.
He is talking about the years-long partnership between OnePlus and Google. The latest phones come with features like Nearby Share, ability to pair new devices with Google Fast Pair and more.
The four's representing OnePlus ecosystem.
Navnit Nakra, CEO, OnePlus India takes the stage
The OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins in 10 minutes.
OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G at the cloud event. However, pre-order for the handsets will begin at 9 PM on Amazon India.
OnePlus 11 5G launch event will be telecasted on the company's official website as well as its official YouTube channel.
OnePlus 11 5G may offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. Variants may include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16G512GB.
OnePlus 11 5G will come equipped with the third-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It will offer a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the back
OnePlus TV Q2 Pro will feature a QLED display and is said to offer seamless streaming with Google TV integration
OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch OnePlus Pad tablet which the company claims comes with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft,
The company sasy that OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will be among the first to feature Google's Spatial Audio on Android 13. It will be equipped with Melody Boost Dual Driver system
OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at today's event along with OnePlus 11 5G and other flagship products
OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in two colour variants – Titan Black and Eternal Green
In a tweet, OnePlus India said that the pre-orders for the all-new OnePlus11 5G starts at 9:00 PM today.
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch in India as OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with a starting price of CNY 2799 (approximately ₹34,100). Read more about the phone here.
OnePlus has announced that it will offer four years of Android operating system for its flagship OnePlus 11 5G phone
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with in-built RAM-Vita
