Home / Technology / News /  OnePlus Cloud 11 Live: OnePlus 11 5G unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Back
LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus Cloud 11 Live: OnePlus 11 5G unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

4 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 07:57 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini, Govind Choudhary
OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi.Premium
OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi.

  • OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled at an event scheduled to start at 7:30pm

OnePlus Cloud 11 Event is finally here. During the event, the company will unveil its much-awaited OnePlus 11 5G phone. OnePlus has also lined up many other launches that include OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India. The event will start at 7:30pm today and will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel.

07 Feb 2023, 07:57:02 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G battery

OnePlus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100watt SuperVOOC charging with new cryo-velocity VC cooling to regulate device's temperature

07 Feb 2023, 07:56:46 PM IST

OnePlus brings its RAM-Vita feature on OnePlus 11 5G

RAM-vita uses machine learning to identify frequently used app and helpd in background app compression

07 Feb 2023, 07:52:49 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G operating system

OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 out of the box with Oxygen OS on the top.

07 Feb 2023, 07:51:06 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G: Processor

OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with AI processing and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

07 Feb 2023, 07:50:14 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G Colour varaints

OnePlus 11 5G is designed to stand out on every level - features unibody design with surgical-grade stainless steel body

OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options - Titan Black and Eternal Green.

OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options -- Titan Black and Eternal Green
View Full Image
OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colour options -- Titan Black and Eternal Green
07 Feb 2023, 07:47:50 PM IST

Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU unveils OnePlus 11 5G!

OnePlus Buds 2 OnePlus 11 5G unveiled.

Boldest design yet, says company.
View Full Image
Boldest design yet, says company.
07 Feb 2023, 07:45:47 PM IST

Tuomas Lampen on defining technology pace!

Power is fast, smooth, knowledge to use technology and calculating, says, Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU. 

07 Feb 2023, 07:43:42 PM IST

Time to reveal OnePlus 11 5G

Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, EU takes the stage. 

07 Feb 2023, 07:41:43 PM IST

Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Team comes on stage

He is talking about the years-long partnership between OnePlus and Google. The latest phones come with features like Nearby Share, ability to pair new devices with Google Fast Pair and more.

07 Feb 2023, 07:40:15 PM IST

CEO talks about 1+ 1 approach

The four's representing OnePlus ecosystem.

CEO talks about 1+ 1 approach
View Full Image
CEO talks about 1+ 1 approach
07 Feb 2023, 07:36:35 PM IST

OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins

OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins
View Full Image
OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins
07 Feb 2023, 07:34:31 PM IST

Event begins!

Navnit Nakra, CEO, OnePlus India takes the stage

07 Feb 2023, 07:22:08 PM IST

Event starts soon!

The OnePlus Cloud 11 event begins in 10 minutes.

07 Feb 2023, 07:13:15 PM IST

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: Pre-booking details

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G at the cloud event. However, pre-order for the handsets will begin at 9 PM on Amazon India.

Pre-booking of OnePlus.
View Full Image
Pre-booking of OnePlus.
07 Feb 2023, 07:06:27 PM IST

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch the live stream

OnePlus 11 5G launch event will be telecasted on the company's official website as well as its official YouTube channel.

07 Feb 2023, 07:02:26 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G storage, and color options for India leaked

OnePlus 11 5G may offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. Variants may include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16G512GB.

07 Feb 2023, 06:58:24 PM IST

OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership continues with OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G will come equipped with the third-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It will offer a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the back

07 Feb 2023, 06:53:50 PM IST

Another surprise from OnePlus : OnePlus TV Q2 Pro

OnePlus TV Q2 Pro will feature a QLED display and is said to offer seamless streaming with Google TV integration

07 Feb 2023, 06:50:21 PM IST

OnePlus will unveil its first tablet - OnePlus Pad

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch OnePlus Pad tablet which the company claims comes with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft,

07 Feb 2023, 06:47:18 PM IST

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: What to expect

The company sasy that OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will be among the first to feature Google's Spatial Audio on Android 13. It will be equipped with Melody Boost Dual Driver system

07 Feb 2023, 06:43:52 PM IST

Good news for OnePlus fans! OnePlus Buds 2 Pro coming

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at today's event along with OnePlus 11 5G and other flagship products

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro
View Full Image
OnePlus Buds 2 Pro
07 Feb 2023, 06:40:44 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G colour variants

OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in two colour variants – Titan Black and Eternal Green

07 Feb 2023, 06:34:30 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G pre-orders starts in India today right after the event

In a tweet, OnePlus India said that the pre-orders for the all-new OnePlus11 5G starts at 9:00 PM today.

07 Feb 2023, 06:32:36 PM IST

OnePlus Ace 2 launched in China ahead of today's event

OnePlus Ace 2 will launch in India as OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with a starting price of CNY 2799 (approximately 34,100). Read more about the phone here.

07 Feb 2023, 06:30:34 PM IST

4 years of OS update for OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus has announced that it will offer four years of Android operating system for its flagship OnePlus 11 5G phone

07 Feb 2023, 06:27:45 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with in-built RAM-Vita

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x