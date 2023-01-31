OnePlus 11 5G is perhaps one of the most anticipated flagship smartphones launching in 2023. The smartphone is expected to redefine the flagship smartphone experience and is rumoured to be a popular choice among Android users.

OnePlus is known for delivering premium experience with its smartphones. Over the years, the company has offered an impressive line-up of smartphones that has stood out for their fast and smooth performance, an industry-first Hasselblad camera system in a smartphone, and powerful design. The latest flagship offering – the OnePlus 11 5G, is said to take this experience to new heights. Read on to know what the new flagship has in store for smartphone enthusiasts.

Upgraded Hasselblad camera

OnePlus’ partnership with the Sweden-based camera manufacturer – Hasselblad started with the OnePlus 9 series. With the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G, the experience is expected to touch new heights as it is tipped to have features like a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-colour identifying and improved clarity with an all-new definition. With the new features, the smartphone is rumoured to come with abilities to capture everything in sight. It will be equipped with a triple camera system on the back.

OnePlus 11 5G will come with upgraded Hasselblad camera

Clamera system on the OnePlus 11 5G is expected to feature a custom-built IMX890 50 MP main sensor, IMX709 32 MP portrait lens, and IMX581 48 MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone is said to capture excellent photos in all kind of settings – whether indoors or outdoors, with bright lighting or low lighting, or for portraits or selfies.

Latest Snapdragon processor

OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform that offers faster CPU and GPU speeds with an improvement of 35 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. The device is teased to be a complete powerhouse in terms of the performance it will offer, reinforcing the OnePlus promise of ‘fast and smooth performance’.

According to reports, the handset may come with improved power efficiency to make sure OnePlus 11 5G lives up to the OnePlus legacy so that you can count on your device for all kinds of productivity-related tasks, whether routine or otherwise, making it one of the best multitasking devices.

With 16 GB RAM and an advanced RAM management system, the OnePlus 11 5G is predicted to be one of the best gaming smartphones in the market. The handset is tipped to come with features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which make the experience all the more immersive, bringing the game alive on the smartphone screen.

The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be unveiled at the Cloud 11 event being held in Delhi NCR on February 7 at 7:30pm. At the event, OnePlus will also bring the much-awaited OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

