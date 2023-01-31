OnePlus 11 5G to be unveiled in India on February 7: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:41 PM IST
- OnePlus is all set to launch its premium smartphone OnePlus 11 5G globally, including India. Launching at the Cloud 11 event on February 7, the new smartphone will run Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing chip, and is said to offer top-end configurations for gaming.
OnePlus 11 5G is perhaps one of the most anticipated flagship smartphones launching in 2023. The smartphone is expected to redefine the flagship smartphone experience and is rumoured to be a popular choice among Android users.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×