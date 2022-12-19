OnePlus 11 5G to officially launch in India on this date: All details

OnePlus is said that they will drop the ‘pro’ model this time. Instead, it may bring a single model – OnePlus 11 with top-end features and specs. The smartphone recently bagged the 3C certification. As per the listing, the device may offer 100 watt fast charging. It may be equipped with support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. This is more than OnePlus 10 Pro, but less than the OnePlus 10T.

