OnePlus 11 5G to officially launch in India on this date: All details

OnePlus, a Chinese technology company, is all set to launch its OnePlus 11 5G in India on Feb 07, 2022. The company announced that it will be hosting a ‘Cloud 11’ event in New Delhi to launch its flagship smartphone. Additionally, the company will also unveil its new TWS earbuds dubbed as OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in the first week of January 2023.
Recently, OnePlus teased an image of its upcoming smartphone. As visible in the image, the OnePlus 11 will house a triple rear camera setup. Moreover, as per a report on Weibo, OnePlus 11 5G’s camera setup would be tuned by Hasselblad for enhanced quality and great colour grading.
Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus said, “We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market."
“The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users," added Lau.
The official teaser of the smartphone showed that the OnePlus 11 will come in a classic Black colour finish. This handset seemed to feature a glass back with a glossy finish.
OnePlus is said that they will drop the ‘pro’ model this time. Instead, it may bring a single model – OnePlus 11 with top-end features and specs. The smartphone recently bagged the 3C certification. As per the listing, the device may offer 100 watt fast charging. It may be equipped with support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. This is more than OnePlus 10 Pro, but less than the OnePlus 10T.
It is believed that the OnePlus 11 can come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The upcoming device is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.
The new Qualcomm chipset was launched last month. It is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one. It is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.