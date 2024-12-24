Tech giant OnePlus is all geared up for the global and Indian launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, on 7 January 2025. However, as anticipation for the upcoming device builds, its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, is garnering attention thanks to a significant price reduction on Amazon, making it an enticing option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a premium smartphone experience.

The OnePlus 12, which originally debuted in January 2024, is currently being offered at a discounted price of ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, down from its launch price of ₹64,999. Similarly, the higher-end variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is now priced at ₹64,999, reduced from ₹69,999. This flat discount of ₹5,000 is available for both configurations, with no additional terms or conditions attached.

To sweeten the deal further, Amazon is providing an instant bank discount of ₹7,000 for customers using ICICI Bank credit cards (excluding Amazon Pay credit cards). This brings the effective price of the 12GB RAM variant down to ₹52,999, while the 16GB RAM variant can be purchased for ₹57,999. Alternatively, buyers with a OneCard credit card can avail themselves of the same ₹7,000 discount if they opt to purchase directly from the OnePlus website.

Despite being a year old, the OnePlus 12 remains a competitive choice in the flagship smartphone market. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering top-tier performance for demanding tasks and gaming. The device boasts a stunning 120Hz curved AMOLED display, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. It also includes a robust battery, supports ultra-fast wired and wireless charging, and features an impressive camera setup designed for both professionals and enthusiasts.