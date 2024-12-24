The OnePlus 13 will launch globally on January 7, 2025, but the OnePlus 12 is currently discounted up to ₹ 5,000 on Amazon, making it an appealing option for budget buyers. Instant bank discounts further reduce prices on both configurations, enhancing its competitive edge.

Tech giant OnePlus is all geared up for the global and Indian launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, on 7 January 2025. However, as anticipation for the upcoming device builds, its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, is garnering attention thanks to a significant price reduction on Amazon, making it an enticing option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a premium smartphone experience.

The OnePlus 12, which originally debuted in January 2024, is currently being offered at a discounted price of ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, down from its launch price of ₹64,999. Similarly, the higher-end variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is now priced at ₹64,999, reduced from ₹69,999. This flat discount of ₹5,000 is available for both configurations, with no additional terms or conditions attached.

To sweeten the deal further, Amazon is providing an instant bank discount of ₹7,000 for customers using ICICI Bank credit cards (excluding Amazon Pay credit cards). This brings the effective price of the 12GB RAM variant down to ₹52,999, while the 16GB RAM variant can be purchased for ₹57,999. Alternatively, buyers with a OneCard credit card can avail themselves of the same ₹7,000 discount if they opt to purchase directly from the OnePlus website.

Despite being a year old, the OnePlus 12 remains a competitive choice in the flagship smartphone market. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering top-tier performance for demanding tasks and gaming. The device boasts a stunning 120Hz curved AMOLED display, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. It also includes a robust battery, supports ultra-fast wired and wireless charging, and features an impressive camera setup designed for both professionals and enthusiasts.

For those who prioritise premium specifications but are hesitant to invest in the latest flagship devices, the current offer on the OnePlus 12 provides an excellent opportunity to own a high-performing smartphone at a reduced price.