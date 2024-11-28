Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 28 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.45 -0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.85 -0.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.75 0.55%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,132.50 -1.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,271.35 -1.67%
Business News/ Technology / News/  OnePlus 12 receives OxygenOS 15 update with enhanced photography and AI Notes tools
BackBack

OnePlus 12 receives OxygenOS 15 update with enhanced photography and AI Notes tools

Livemint

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, adding features like AI Retouch, Unblur, and improved note-taking capabilities, alongside security upgrades. The update is initially available in India and will reach other regions soon.

OnePlus has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, bringing a host of new features and improvements to enhance user experience. (OnePlus)Premium
OnePlus has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, bringing a host of new features and improvements to enhance user experience. (OnePlus)

Tech giant OnePlus has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, bringing a host of new features and improvements to enhance user experience. Following the initial release of Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 earlier this month, the latest update introduces several AI-driven tools that were previewed during the unveiling but were not included in the first build.

Among the standout features is the introduction of AI Retouch, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale and enhance the quality of cropped, distant, or low-resolution images. This is complemented by an Unblur feature, which aims to restore details, colours, and lighting to blurry photos, offering users a more refined photography experience. Additionally, the update includes a Remove Reflections tool that promises to eliminate reflections from glass surfaces, such as windows, to improve photo clarity.

Another key addition in the OxygenOS 15 update is AI Notes, a new tool within the Notes app that can automatically format, expand, or condense content. The update also introduces the Format feature, which neatly organises scattered information into a well-structured layout, making it easier to manage notes.

OnePlus has also improved its Clean Up feature, which removes filler words from voice notes while retaining the original audio, ensuring more coherent recordings.

Other notable features include easier sharing of live photos with iOS devices, enhanced Bluetooth stability, and improved compatibility for a smoother connection experience. A floating window view for contacts and new boarding pass recognition in Photos are also part of the update, alongside the addition of support for 3 × 3 grids in large app folders.

Security has also been a priority with this update, as it integrates the November 2024 Android security patch to bolster system protection.

The update is currently being rolled out in batches, beginning with users in India. OnePlus has confirmed that the update will begin reaching North America, Europe, and Global regions next week. As always, users are advised to check for the update manually in the settings once it becomes available in their region.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Nov 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue