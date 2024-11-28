OnePlus 12 receives OxygenOS 15 update with enhanced photography and AI Notes tools
OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, adding features like AI Retouch, Unblur, and improved note-taking capabilities, alongside security upgrades. The update is initially available in India and will reach other regions soon.
Tech giant OnePlus has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, bringing a host of new features and improvements to enhance user experience. Following the initial release of Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 earlier this month, the latest update introduces several AI-driven tools that were previewed during the unveiling but were not included in the first build.