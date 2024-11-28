OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, adding features like AI Retouch, Unblur, and improved note-taking capabilities, alongside security upgrades. The update is initially available in India and will reach other regions soon.

Tech giant OnePlus has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, bringing a host of new features and improvements to enhance user experience. Following the initial release of Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 earlier this month, the latest update introduces several AI-driven tools that were previewed during the unveiling but were not included in the first build.

Among the standout features is the introduction of AI Retouch, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale and enhance the quality of cropped, distant, or low-resolution images. This is complemented by an Unblur feature, which aims to restore details, colours, and lighting to blurry photos, offering users a more refined photography experience. Additionally, the update includes a Remove Reflections tool that promises to eliminate reflections from glass surfaces, such as windows, to improve photo clarity.

Another key addition in the OxygenOS 15 update is AI Notes, a new tool within the Notes app that can automatically format, expand, or condense content. The update also introduces the Format feature, which neatly organises scattered information into a well-structured layout, making it easier to manage notes.

OnePlus has also improved its Clean Up feature, which removes filler words from voice notes while retaining the original audio, ensuring more coherent recordings.

Other notable features include easier sharing of live photos with iOS devices, enhanced Bluetooth stability, and improved compatibility for a smoother connection experience. A floating window view for contacts and new boarding pass recognition in Photos are also part of the update, alongside the addition of support for 3 × 3 grids in large app folders.

Security has also been a priority with this update, as it integrates the November 2024 Android security patch to bolster system protection.

The update is currently being rolled out in batches, beginning with users in India. OnePlus has confirmed that the update will begin reaching North America, Europe, and Global regions next week. As always, users are advised to check for the update manually in the settings once it becomes available in their region.